Westminster Barracks / Grand larceny - request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#:22B1006175

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Greco

STATION: VSP Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Jesse Rice

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen truck from a residence in Whitingham. The truck contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. It was reported that two individuals had stolen the truck from the residence overnight, and the incident was caught on security footage. A be-on-the-lookout (BOL) was issued to law-enforcement agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts for the stolen vehicle.

Shortly after, the Vermont State Police was notified by the Palmer, Massachusetts, Police Department that officers had located the vehicle at a residence. Palmer PD and the Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene, established a perimeter, and learned that the firearms and body armor were no longer in the truck. The suspects were not located.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. The Vermont State Police is working closely with the Massachusetts State Police and Palmer PD. Questions regarding the situation in Palmer should be directed to the Massachusetts State Police.

Photos from the Whitingham security video are attached to this release. Anyone who has information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police will provide updates when additional information is available.

- 30 -