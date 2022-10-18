ChannelNet Integrates with Jack Henry’s Digital Ecosystem to Create Data-driven Personal Experiences
In an ever-growing competitive financial market, leveraging Jack Henry’s API has enabled ChannelNet to directly integrate a SaaS personal engagement platform.DEARBORN, MI, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChannelNet, a SaaS personal engagement platform announced today that its OneClick Financial is now accessible through the Jack HenryTM digital banking platform.
ChannelNet leveraged the Banno Digital ToolkitTM, the same set of APIs the Banno Digital PlatformTM is built on, to embed its OneClick technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions.
Access to Jack Henry’s API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled ChannelNet to directly integrate into the digital banking platform to provide a seamless banking experience. This integration contributes to Jack Henry’s growing ecosystem of over 850 fintechs, providing approximately 8,000 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their accountholders.
ChannelNet's patented data-driven digital engagement platform OneClick Financial generates a personal experience for each individual accountholder, providing relevant content and functionality designed to create an ongoing digital dialog during their financial relationship.
OneClick Financial consumes data daily from the financial institution’s core system along with third-party data providers. The content and functionality are curated from across the financial institution’s various channels, including brand website, social media, blogs, events, offers, video as appropriate.
The content is stored in components that are assembled and displayed dynamically to each accountholder, based upon the financial institution’s rules, criteria, and desired cadence. OneClick puts tools like calculators, appointment schedulers, surveys, educational materials, rates, credit application and helpful articles at the accountholder’s fingertips along with relevant offers designed for them.
OneClick provides a 360-degree view of each accountholder and reports their interactions and behaviors. These are then scored and provided as enriched leads to the financial institution. Each lead is tracked by individual accountholder, and an ROI is generated based on the accountholder’s product or service adoption over 30, 60, 90 days. Robust analytics are available to the financial institution daily and monthly at an aggregated and individual accountholder level.
“ChannelNet is thrilled to provide Jack Henry bank and credit union customers with a 360-degree view of their accountholder’s needs and life events digitally. By consuming core data, combining it with third party data and delivering a personal experience in Banno brand websites, mobile and online banking platforms,” According to Paula Tompkins, CEO & Founder of ChannelNet.
About ChannelNet
ChannelNet is a SaaS leader in member engagement and retention via web-based and mobile solutions that work across sales and service channels. Its patented engagement platform connects financial institutions with their accountholders to engage, inform and learn about financial products and service driving loyalty and increased share of wallet. Based in Dearborn, Michigan, ChannelNet is a privately held company founded more than 35 years ago and remains a digital pioneer. More information is available on www.channelnet.com
About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. It’s an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs.
For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. Jack Henry empowers its clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.
