OneClick Financial Powers CommunityWide FCU's Digital Engagement and Member Experience
CommunityWide Federal Credit Union is launching ChannelNet’s OneClick Financial - a powerful personal digital engagement platform for its 65,000 members.
OneClick Financial™ allows us to showcase the benefits of our products and service, and creates a personal experience for our members. ”DEARBORN, MICH., USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CommunityWide Federal Credit Union (CWFCU) is launching ChannelNet’s OneClick FinancialTM - a uniquely powerful personal digital engagement platform for its 65,000 members.
— Margaret Nieter, Chief Innovation Officer of CWFCU
A new aspect of the OneClick Financial platform that will be launching with CWFCU is the ability to embed the personal web pages (PWPs) within CWFCU’s brand website to engage a wider range of members in multiple ways.
For example, when a member visits their PWP for the first time, a digital profile is stored, associated with their unique personal identifiers. Using this profile, when a PWP-enabled member visits the CWFCU website, OneClick Financial will be able to detect who the user is and deliver a personal, targeted, highly relevant experience for that member seamlessly.
This deepens the user experience for the member and moves the member deeper into the CWFCU site. The PWP data also continues to analyze the member’s usage and can then adapt to changes in behavior and interests. This is digital power on a personally curated level. PWPs are a dynamic, value-added platform for CWFCU customers and a powerful tool for the credit union’s marketers.
“The OneClick Financial™ platform allows us to showcase the considerable benefits of our products and service, and creates a dynamic and personal experience for our members,” says Margaret Nieter, Chief Innovation Officer of CWFCU. “It’s another example of our commitment to invest in technology so that we can continue to help our members achieve their financial goals.”
Paula Tompkins, CEO of ChannelNet added, “Members expect more from their credit union digitally than an email blast or direct mail of offers. The OneClick Financial platform is perfect for credit unions that want to prioritize engaging their members by providing a unique, data-driven personal page for each individual member. Credit unions need to accelerate their digital transformation, because of the dramatically accelerating digital banking transformation. OneClick Financial helps members navigate life events, gain financial education, as well as understand and determine which product and services best meet their needs.”
OneClick Financial is a data-driven, digital engagement platform designed to make communication between financial institutions and their accountholders relevant, automated, cost-effective, and meaningful experiences while also providing a trove of data for marketers to us to better target their individual accountholders. OneClick Financial’s PWPs are just one example of the relevant products and services provides to gather user feedback and generate new leads. OneClick Financial is a powerful platform enables credit unions to deliver a tailored and targeted experience that encourages relationship growth while creating consistent, positive member interactions.
ABOUT CHANNELNET
ChannelNet is a SaaS leader and pioneer in delivering member engagement and retention via web-based and mobile solutions that work across sales and service channels. Using its patented member engagement platform connects credit unions with their members to engage, inform and learn about financial products and service. Based in Dearborn, Michigan, ChannelNet is a privately held company founded more than 35 years ago.
More information is available on www.channelnet.com and www.oneclickfinancial.net or follow us on Twitter @ChannelNet and LinkedIn/ChannelNet.
ABOUT CommunityWide Federal Credit Union
CommunityWide Federal Credit Union is based in South Bend, Indiana, with 11 locations throughout the state, with more than $640 million in assets and provides a full array of financial products and services to its 65,000 members, including savings, checking, loans, mortgages, and digital banking options. More information is available on https://www.comwide.com
