Forensically Trained Attorney, Mark R. Zeck, Recognized by Top Attorneys of North America

Mark R. Zeck Attorney

Trained in forensic science, criminal defense, & investigation with various state and federal agencies, including a cert. in forensic interviewing from the FBI.

In addition to managing law firms, I have also has worked for the United States Embassy, Beijing, China, the Connecticut Attorney General’s office, and the New Haven Corporation Counsel.”
— Mark R. Zeck
RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark R. Zeck, Attorney with Zeck Law Offices, LLC is recognized and distinguished in the Top Attorneys of North America 2022-2023 edition.

Mark R. Zeck has been practicing for over eighteen years in the areas of estate planning, probate, and elder law.

His skills have been utilized by private individuals, government agencies, and businesses in civil, international, juvenile, and criminal cases. Litigation, legal analysis, research, and writing are also significant parts of his work experience.

Mark R. Zeck has trained in forensic science, criminal defense, and investigation with various state and federal agencies, including a certificate in forensic interviewing from the FBI.

He has a well-rounded understanding of the various economic, legal, procedural, and agency issues relevant to a broad range of clients' issues. Mark received his B.S. from Marist College, J.D. from Quinnipiac University School of Law, and has a certification in International Economic Relations from the Beijing University of Business and Technology in Beijing, China.

The Top Attorneys of North America, a New York-based publication, distinguishes and profiles leading attorneys who have reached a recognizable degree of success and leadership in their field. The directory is valued for promoting awareness of the accomplishments within the North American legal community.

