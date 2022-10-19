Leading Authority on Elder Law Estate Planning Matters, Michael Ettinger, Recognized by Top Attorneys of North America
Michael Ettinger is the author of “Elder Law Estate Planning”, and was a founding member of The American Academy of Estate Planning Lawyers.
I have been a member of the New York Bar since 1980, and I have been devoted exclusively to elder law estate planning since 1991”LAKE SUCCESS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Ettinger, President, Attorney and Counselor at Ettinger Law Firm, is recognized and distinguished in the Top Attorneys of North America 2022-2023 edition.
— Michael Ettinger
With over 30 years of experience, Ettinger Law Firm has been practicing elder law estate planning exclusively since 1991. The practice consists of Living Trusts, Medicaid Asset Protection Trusts, Medicaid Applications, Wills, Probate, Estate Administration and Special Needs Trusts in fourteen offices in Albany, Brooklyn, Fishkill, Huntington, Islandia, Lake Success, Melville, Middletown, New City, Rhinebeck, Rockville Centre, Saratoga, Staten Island and White Plains.
Ettinger Law Firm recognized that it wasn't enough to just design estate plans utilizing trusts. One of the most rewarding aspects of estate law is getting to know families. They will work with you to develop a comprehensive plan to address your legal needs, integrating your values and vision to help you achieve your goals.
Michael Ettinger, President at the Ettinger Law Firm has been practicing for forty-two years in the areas of elder law and estate planning. By emphasizing trusts, rather than wills, he helps clients preserve and protect their assets from the expense and delay of probate while at the same time making sure that everything is not lost to nursing home expenses and taxes.
Michael Ettinger is an author in respected legal publications such as the New York State Bar Journal, and has published over one hundred articles on estate planning and elder law subjects. Mr. Ettinger currently serves as a contributor to the bestselling book, "Understanding Living Trusts," published by Schumacher, and authored "Elder Law Estate Planning," available on Amazon.com.
Michael Ettinger received his B.C.L. and LL.B. from McGill University, with honors, and his LL.M. from the London School of Economics. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, New York State Bar Association, American Association of Trust, Estate and Elder Law Attorneys, and founding member of the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys and The American Academy of Special Needs Planning.
Michael resides with his wife and law partner, Suzanne Ettinger, in Centerport, NY.
The Top Attorneys of North America, a New York based publication, distinguishes and profiles leading attorneys who have reached a recognizable degree of success and leadership in their field. The directory is valued for promoting awareness of the accomplishments within the North American legal community.
