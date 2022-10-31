Pennywise Resale Stores Transform into ThriftWise New Brand and Store Improvements Coming in December
New ThriftWise Stores to Offer More Goods That Do Good to Houston Bargain Shoppers and Thrifters
We make it easy for you to donate your goods and have fun hunting for bargains while doing good and saving lives.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Bend Women's Center today announced that their Pennywise Resale Stores will be rebranding to ThriftWise. In addition, store improvements will enhance the buying experience. ThiftWise will make thrifting and bargain hunting both fun and charitable by providing much-needed funding for the Fort Bend Women's Center.
— Vita Goodell
The ThriftWise brand was developed by On-Target! Marketing, a Houston-based Branding and Marketing firm, to broaden the appeal of the stores and improve the awareness of the quality of the 'Goods that do good' that are available at the stores. Bargain shoppers and thrifters will find amazingly high-quality clothing, furniture, housewares, electronics, jewelry, art, shoes, handbags, sporting goods, collectibles, and more. These vintage and repurposed 'Goods that do good' provide funding for the mission of Fort Bend Women's Center to assist ALL survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and their children to achieve safety and self-sufficiency, while striving to prevent violence against women.
“The rebranding and store improvements will culminate in December of 2022, and provide an enhanced shopping experience for both bargain hunters and thrifting enthusiasts. We encourage everyone to stop in and have some fun hunting for finds, and help us do good for the victims of domestic violence and sexual assault,” says Vita Goodell, CEO of Fort Bend Women's Center. "We make it easy for you to donate your goods and fun to hunt for bargains while doing good and saving lives."
The move comes as the second-hand clothing business is expected to grow 16 times faster than the broader retail clothing sector by 2026, according to a recent study. In addition, surging inflation is creating more shoppers to be thriftier.
Scott Steiner, CEO of On-Target! Marketing shared, "We aimed to capture the essence of the Fort Bend Women's Center resale stores with the ThriftWise brand. On our first visit, we were amazed by the range of goods and the quality of the items at the stores. It was also a fun atmosphere as shoppers hunted for their finds. Given the popularity of thrifting, we renamed the stores to reflect this experience, then worked to dress up their brand and highlight the core benefit of their inventory with a new tagline, 'Goods that do good.' We feel privileged to serve such an amazing organization that does so much for so many."
The new ThriftWise brand and improvements will launch in December. For more information on the mission of the Pennywise/ThriftWise stores, visit https://fbwc.org/pennywise-resale/overview.html
About Fort Bend Women's Center: Our mission is to assist ALL survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and their children to achieve safety and self-sufficiency while striving to prevent violence against women. Since our founding in 1980, the Fort Bend Women’s Center has helped more than 52,000 survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault. We are always here to help our neighbors in their time of need. We are the primary provider of assistance services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Fort Bend County, just outside of Houston, Texas. All of our services are completely free of charge and open to ALL survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault - regardless of gender, age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or identity – because we believe EVERY survivor deserves the chance to thrive.
About On-Target! Marketing: On-Target was launched in 2001. Our team leverages decades of experience in sales performance, branding and design, and all things digital, SEO, social, PR, video, and sales-driven marketing. While the tactics have evolved over the years, our focus is still "Tell your story well, and get it heard. That's what drives profits and value."
Leslie Wendland
Fort Bend Women's Center
+1 832-886-7104
email us here