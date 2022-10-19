2nd Annual ATIL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is October 26
ODFL, DTNA, Iowa 80 to attend American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame ceremony
There is no better way to honor the trucking industry than by celebrating professional drivers and trucking industry leaders.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five pioneers from three segments of the trucking industry will be inducted into the American Trucking and Industry Leader (ATIL) Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the American Truck Historical Society’s home office in Kansas City on Wednesday, October 26.
— Tom Mullen, ATIL Hall of Fame Chair
The 2022 inductees are:
• Earl & Lillian Congdon (Old Dominion Freight Line founders)
• Leland James (Freightliner Trucks founder), and
• Bill & Carolyn Moon (Iowa 80 Group founders)
EVENT INFORMATION
Date: Wednesday, October 26
Time: 1 – 5 p.m. The ceremony is 1:15 – 2:45 p.m. CT. Open to the public.
Location: ATHS, 10380 N Ambassador Dr. #101, Kansas City, MO, 64153
Following the induction ceremony, ATHS facility tours will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. In addition, there will be several trucks on the property for visitors to enjoy.
ATHS expects representation from all three companies with confirmed attendance from the President/CEO of Daimler Truck North America, John O’Leary; the Moon Family of Iowa 80 Group; and the Congdon Family of Old Dominion Freight Line. “ATHS is pleased to welcome back past inductee recipient and ATHS Visionary Partner, Cummins; past inductee OOIDA; and past inductee and radio trucking great Dave Nemo, who will be the Master of Ceremony. We hope to continue to grow this event each year. There is no better way to honor the trucking industry than by celebrating professional drivers and trucking industry leaders,” said Tom Mullen, ATIL Hall of Fame Chair.
“The ATHS mission is to ‘preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers.’ The ATIL Hall of Fame fits into our mission of honoring these pioneers who laid the foundation for the trucking industry. In addition, it recognizes the trucking professional’s contribution to the economy and impact on consumerism,” said ATHS Executive Director Laurence Gration.
The ATIL Hall of Fame is made possible with funding from ATHS Visionary Partners, Cummins and Daimler Truck North America; Hall of Fame Participating Partners, Walmart Transportation and Women in Trucking; and Individual Sustaining Partners. For partnership information, contact info@ATHS.org or call 816-891-9900.
About ATIL Hall of Fame:
The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame (ATIL Hall of Fame) launched in May 2021 and is housed within the American Truck Historical Society in Kansas City, Missouri. ATIL Hall of Fame works hand in hand with the ATHS Awards Program to celebrate professional drivers and trucking industry leaders. It brings together the best of the best to one location and honors those who have significantly impacted the trucking industry. Visit the ATIL Hall of Fame to learn about corporate and association award programs and industry leaders inducted into the Hall of Fame. Learn more and get involved at ATILHallofFame.org.
About ATHS
The American Truck Historical Society was formed in 1971 to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers. ATHS is international in scope, with 17,000 members and 91 chapters spanning 23 countries and all 50 United States. The Zoe James Memorial Library hosts a collection of over 500,000 digitized and original photographs and documents, 35,000 pieces of sales literature, and more than 45,000 books and periodicals, along with an extensive collection of scale model trucks. The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame, ATHS Visitor Center, and Library are housed within the home office in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.A. More information about ATHS, including hours of operation, can be found at ATHS.org.
Marina Spexarth
American Truck Historical Society
+1 816-891-9900
