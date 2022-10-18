Commission Sends Three Names To Governor For 20th Judicial District Circuit Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met today to consider four candidates for a circuit court vacancy in the 20th Judicial District, which covers Davidson County. This vacancy was created by the passing of the Honorable Philip E. Smith on September 4, 2022.
After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following individuals to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:
