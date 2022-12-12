Five Apply For Upcoming Tennessee Supreme Court Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider five candidates when it meets to select nominees for the Tennessee Supreme Court vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Sharon G. Lee, effective August 31, 2023.

The applicants are:

Kristi M. Davis

Tom Greenholtz

John C. Rambo

Michael Richardson

Dwight E. Tarwater

The Council will hold a public meeting to consider the candidates on Wednesday, January 4 at the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy, Knoxville, Tennessee at 9 a.m. EST. Interested individuals, including any members of the public, may attend the public hearing. Any member of the public may express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, please contact John Jefferson at the Administrative Office of the Courts at 615-741‑2687. Media inquiries should be directed to Barbara Peck at Barbara.peck@tncourts.gov or (615) 440-2555.

The Council is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and will forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.