Åsa Persson intervjuad av TV4 om COP27

I en intervju med SEI:s forskningschef Åsa Persson inför COP27 lyfte Persson bristande tillit mellan länderna som ett problem inför klimattoppmötet i Egypten. Efter de extrema väderhändelserna i bl.a. Pakistan, Indien och Nigeria kommer trycket på industriländerna att bli hårt, menar Persson.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.