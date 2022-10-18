weADAPT at 15: How members of the weADAPT community of research, policy and practice use the platform

Adaptation is a global issue and every country needs to work together to address how climate change will affect their societies and environment. Our work is essential to continue building adaptation knowledge and empower connection and collaboration between people and organizations working in climate change adaptation worldwide. This type of work needs to grow and investment and funding is crucial to ensure knowledge sharing on adaptation can continue to expand and influence.

As evidenced by our survey and initial interviews, through 15 years of cultivating a trusted global community of research and practice, weADAPT has supported knowledge sharing on projects worldwide to facilitate capacity development and accelerated climate action. Our mission continues to be promoting equal access and standing for all users and organizations across the platform, our newsletter and our social media. This is crucial for ensuring everyone has a voice and can contribute to the shared knowledge base. Valuing diverse knowledge and including diverse actors is particularly essential for supporting transdisciplinary learning and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Our work is not finished and the importance and urgency of this work continues to grow. We will keep working with our users to understand their evolving needs and ensure weADAPT content is of the highest quality, relevant and timely. We will expand and enhance our knowledge sharing capabilities in 2023, taking stock of input and feedback from our interviews, (including increasing map functionality, accessibility to language translations and knowledge sharing capabilities and improving interactivity with other users) and launch a cutting-edge new version of the platform that will offer even more opportunities for learning, sharing and connecting to the adaptation community. This is particularly important as climate action around the world accelerates towards collectively fulfilling our Agenda 2030 goals.

Featured image: jonathanfilskov / Getty images