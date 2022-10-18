Join our international non-profit research organization and help create a sustainable and prosperous future for all! SEI Oxford conducts innovative research and develops new tools, networks, and platforms to generate broader insights, and to steer policies and practices toward sustainability.

SEI Tallinn is one of eight SEI centres that conducts research, policy analysis and awareness-raising activities for sustainable development. In addition to Tallinn, SEI centre are also located in Africa, Asia, Latin America, Stockholm, Sweden York Oxford and York, UK and the US. For more information, visit www.sei.org .

As Head Accountant, your role at SEI Tallinn is to organize the centre’s accounting activities and support colleagues and management in all financial matters from invoices to annual reports.

At least 5 years of work experience as a (head) accountant

Knowledgeable in the field of accounting and its regulations and skilled in technical work

Enjoys work environment with many activities on the go at the same time for which one can easily prioritize according to situation

Precise in work, good with details and can also see the big picture

Enjoys working with people and supporting and helping them with financial matters

High stress tolerance and solution-oriented

Excellent Estonian and English language skills

Skilled communicator ready for international cooperation with colleagues from other SEI centres and external partners.

Previous work experience at an international organization and using Directo software an advantage.

Join the SEI Tallinn team for the opportunity to be part of creating positive social change! The job comes with a competitive salary, a modern and well-equipped work environment and a professional team.

Please send your CV and cover letter together with salary expectation no later than 31 October 2022.