Raised Pavement Marker Operations Begin Tonight in PennDOT District 12

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 is advising motorists that raised pavement marker operations on Interstate 70 in Washington and Westmoreland counties and Interstate 79 in Greene and Washington counties will occur October 18 and October 19, weather permitting.

Nighttime single-lane restrictions will occur as needed between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. to allow crews to install raised pavement markers on the roadways. Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through these areas. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.  

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 mmaczko@pa.gov

