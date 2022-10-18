PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 906 over Webster Hollow Run Bridge Project in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for the roadway reconstruction improvement project on Route 906 located in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County.



The project consists of replacing the existing bridge with a Precast Concrete Box Culvert structure and will include other minor improvements such as resurfacing of intersection approaches of Route 3021 (Webster Hollow Road) and Route 906 (2nd Street), minor drainage improvements, and installation and replacement of curb, guiderail, and mountable curb islands. The project will be constructed under a full detour within the immediate project area.



The information on the Route 906 over Webster Hollow Run Project including a short overview and an online comment form is available online. The page will be active from October 18 through November 31 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 12 website www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12, clicking on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, clicking on the Westmoreland County box, and selecting the Route 906 Bridge Replacement Project tile.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Joshua Zakovitch, at 724.439.7377 or via email at jzakovitch@pa.gov.

The purpose of the online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact PennDOT Project Manager Joshua Zakovitch, at 724.439.7377 or via email at jzakovitch@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Motorists can also subscribe to PennDOT District 12 news and traffic alerts by visiting www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 12 including completed work and significant projects, is available at http://www.penndot.pa.gov/D12Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.pa.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh and like the department on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

###





