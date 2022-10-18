Submit Release
10-18-2022 Powerball Jackpot Reaches Over Half-Billion For Wednesday Draw

Charleston, W.Va. – Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Wednesday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $508 million, with a cash value of $256.3 million.

This is the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has crossed the half-billion dollar threshold. The last time was the January 5 drawing, when tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.

The drawing will be the 33rd in the current jackpot run. In Monday’s Powerball drawing, almost 600,000 winning tickets were produced.

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.

