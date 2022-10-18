Auditor Faber to Participate in Small Business Roundtable Discussions in Richland and Ashland Counties

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber will attend small-business roundtable discussions on Wednesday, Oct. 18, with a number of local leaders in Ashland and Richland counties:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Address: Richland Area Chamber of Commerce, 55 N. Mulberry St., Mansfield, Ohio, 44902

When: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Address: Ashland Main Street, 143½ W. Main St., Ashland, Ohio, 44805

If you’d like to speak with the Auditor following the event or attend part of the roundtable, please let us know.

