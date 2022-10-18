PhysioPedal is an Assisted-Cycling Therapy Exercise Equipment for Patients with Parkinson's Disease (PD)
Delaying Mobility Disability in People With Parkinson's Disease Using Assisted Cycling Therapy and Forced Exercise
Delaying Mobility Disability in People With Parkinson's Disease Using Assisted Cycling Therapy and Forced ExerciseIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PhysioPedal by Nobol is the world's first Portable Battery-Powered, Motor-Assisted Cycle that's been meticulously designed and developed to improve the range of motion and condition of the upper and lower body. Unlike most traditional cycling bikes in the market, it doesn't have to be voluntarily pedaled by the user. Instead, its battery-powered feature will pedal itself, and the user can adjust its speed using its wireless remote control to meet the needs of whoever is peddling it. It is a safe, effective, and affordable solution for people with Parkinson's Disease (PD) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Our innovative and unique motorized peddling cycle uses "Forced Exercise" technology. It provides proven therapy for reducing Parkinson's symptoms, empowering anyone to get back on their feet and start doing the things they used to love doing!
"Forced exercise" is an exercise or therapy where people with Parkinson's exercise at a rate and duration greater than what they can do on their own.
Parkinson's Disease (PD) is an incurable, progressive medical condition that causes tremors and trouble with balance, the hands, speech, and posture. It's due to damage to brain cells affecting the ability of your brain to produce dopamine which carries signals between nerves. Without enough dopamine, the symptoms of Parkinson's disease appear, which may include tremors, slow movements (bradykinesia), stiff muscles, weakness, loss of coordination, and other effects on movement.
Exercise is medicine, and exercise is incredibly therapeutic for people with PD. The leading theory is that exercise triggers the release of neurotrophic factors in the brain, which help to protect the brain cells from further degeneration. Exercise may even improve the brain's ability to produce dopamine, further slowing the degenerative effects of PD. This would explain the success of programs like Pedaling for Parkinson's. Researchers have discovered that forced exercise, as opposed to voluntary exercise, can have an even greater therapeutic effect for people with PD.
Assisted Cycle Therapy (ACT) is an emerging exercise paradigm suited for clinical populations with limited voluntary movement output, exercise capacity, or motivation. During ACT, the PhysioPedal's electric motor is engaged, which helps to increase pedaling cadence to a predetermined rate. The PhysioPedal is not just fun to ride; scientific studies also back it. Its features allow users to perform exercises with the aid of a motor, referred to as Assisted Cycle Therapy (ACT) and Force Exercise (FE). In Addition, Studies have clinically proven to increase users' ability to exert themselves longer and at higher intensities than they would be able to do on their own.
The benefits of Forced Exercise include the following:
- Improved gait and balance
- Reduced falls
- Increased flexibility and posture
- Improved endurance
- Reduced freezing of gait
- Improved working memory and decision making
- Improved attention and concentration
- Reduced depression and anxiety
- Improved quality of sleep
Neuroplasticity, or brain plasticity, is the mechanism your brain uses to rewire and heal itself. Research supports that stimulating neuroplasticity can allow your brain to recover lost motor skills. Studies show that focusing on high-repetition exercises can help promote neuroplasticity and improve mobility. The PhysioPedal Cycling Therapy machine helps those with PD and MS. They have limited mobility to perform high-repetition activities, which can help stimulate neuroplasticity in the brain and improve lost motor skills.
How Can PhysioPedal Exercise Therapy for Parkinson's Disease Help You?
The PhysioPedal assisted-cycling portable therapy cycle is ideal for Parkinson's physical therapy and Parkinson's therapy exercises because of the unique and special motor that supports you through your exercises. Our quiet pedals feature a powerful motor that pushes you through your daily ride as an integral part of your Parkinson's exercises.
The unique design and innovative technology behind PhysioPedal exercise equipment allow you to enjoy a full-body workout anywhere and anytime you need it, helping you to build and maintain strength and balance. The motor provides assistance as needed, which helps Parkinson's patients who have lost muscle strength and aerobic capacity maintain an exercise regimen critical in the battle to manage and reduce PD symptoms. While traditional exercise equipment requires a certain level of strength and endurance, the PhysioPedal's unique motor allows you to get the exercise you need regardless of your strength and endurance levels on any given day. The PhysioPedal's motor, design, and ease of use are the key differentiators between PhysioPedal and traditional exercise equipment, making PhysioPedal the top choice and best exercise bike for Parkinson's to improve mobility, balance, and strength.
Exercising can be daunting when facing challenges of Parkinson's disease, like decreased mobility, flexibility, and loss of gait and balance. Still, with PhysioPedal assisted-cycling therapy, you can train your body and brain more efficiently to keep moving and stay flexible while performing exercises for Parkinson's disease. See the benefits of ACT therapy for Parkinson's Disease below, and see how PhysioPedal is the best portable cycling therapy for Parkinson's patients that is proven to reduce symptoms and improve your overall quality of life.
https://www.hindawi.com/journals/rerp/2019/9028714/#results
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0003999312003607
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1350453322000091
The PhysioPedal is available for purchase on the product website, and it's shipped worldwide.
(Excluding Alaska & Hawaii)
Learn more about PhysioPedal and Nobol here: https://www.nobol.com
