Movement Solutions Physical Therapy Offers Innovative Services for Active Adults Above 40
Movement Solutions Physical Therapy Greenville helps patients overcome pain and injuries without unnecessary medications, injection or surgeries
We Help Active Adults, Ages 40-60+ Overcome Pain And Injuries And Get Back To Their Favorite Activities Without Unnecessary Medications, Injections, Or Surgeries.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome To Movement Solutions - Physical Therapy In Greenville, SC
— Dr. Tim Varghese
We Help Active Adults, Ages 40-60+ Overcome Pain And Injuries And Get Back To Their Favorite Activities Without Unnecessary Medications, Injections, Or Surgeries.
At Movement Solutions, we understand that every single person’s pain is unique, which is why our first step is to get a deep understanding of what is happening in a person's body, and how it is affecting their life so we can create a plan that focuses on their goals.
Our Founder is Tim Varghese, PT, DPT. Dr. Tim received his Doctor of Physical Therapy from the Medical College of Georgia. He is also a Board Certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist through the ABPTS and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist through the NSCA. Tim founded Movement Solutions in 2017 with the goal to provide a higher standard of care. He wanted to offer an alternative for middle-aged active adults who valued their health and were motivated to achieve their goals.
At Movement Solutions We’ve Created A 3 Step Process To Get Rid Of Someone's Pain and To Make Sure It Doesn’t Come Back Again.
Step 1 - We want to listen to our patient's story.
Our first step is to have an open conversation and give our patients time to tell their story, so we can have a full picture of what’s going on. We want to understand how the pain started, and how it’s impacting our patient's life right now.
Step 2 - Find out why the pain started.
Everyone’s cause of pain is different. No two people will have the same pain caused by the same reason. We take a full-body approach to find the root cause of pain so that it doesn’t just go away, it stays away.
Step 3 - Get rid of the pain and keep it from coming back.
We develop a specialized physical therapy program that allows our clients to return to the activities they love. Our best clients are those who are motivated and ready to win back their active lifestyles. (Even if they feel stuck right now)
Contact today to see if Specialized Physical Therapy can help solve a pain problem, and get back to favorite activities!
DJ Wetzel
Movement Solutions
+1 864-558-7346
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook