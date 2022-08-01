Movement Solutions Physical Therapy Opens New Location in Greenville, SC
Dr. Tim Varghese, the owner and founder of Movement Solutions Physical Therapy is proud to announce their new permanent location to better serve their clients.GREENVILLE, SC, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2017, Movement Solutions provides a different type of Physical Therapy Greenville Experience. Our founder, Dr. Tim Varghese , PT, DPT received his Doctor of Physical Therapy from the Medical College of Georgia. He is also a Board Certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist through the ABPTS and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist through the NSCA.
Tim started Movement Solutions because he saw a need for physical therapy that drove results - not just results for an insurance plan or to check off an exercise list - but one that actually helped patients accomplish their goals.
Since 2017, our mission has been helping the middle-age population of Greenville, S.C. to overcome pain, move well and remain active so they can live happier and healthier lives.
Since our humble beginnings where we shared a space with a local gym, our clientele has grown and we are pleased to announce our move to a new facility.
Movement Solutions of Greenville is now permanently located at 115 Pelham Rd. Unit 12. Greenville, SC 29615. Our Phone is: 864-558-7346.
If you are looking for a Physical Therapist in Greenville and you are in your forties, fifties, or sixties, and you are missing out on the activities you love because of some physical pain, please give us a call today and we would love to see how we can help you!
Dr. Tim Varghese
Movement Solutions Physical Therapy
+1 864-558-7346
info@movementsolutions-sc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other