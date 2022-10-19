Clinton Community College Launches Cannabis Certificates to Meet Demand for Educated Workforce
Clinton Community College is adding three cannabis certificates designed to provide job skills training for those interested in a cannabis career.
By partnering with an industry leader in cannabis education, we can provide cutting-edge instruction that will prepare students to excel in this emerging, highly competitive market”PLATTSBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinton Community College continues to expand its academic offerings for students interested in future-focused industries. Today, the College is adding three cannabis certificates designed to provide job skills training for those interested in a cannabis career.
— Carey Goyette, Interim VP for Academic Affairs, Clinton Community College
According to Business Wire, cannabis is the fastest growing industry in America. To address the critical need for workers in the industry, Clinton Community College has partnered with Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education, to offer certificates for Advanced Dispensary Associate, Advanced Cultivation Technician, and Advanced Manufacturing Agent.
“The cannabis industry is one of the fastest growing new market opportunities, and as such there is a massive demand for well-trained professionals. Clinton Community College wants to ensure individuals are prepared with the required specialized knowledge and skills for existing jobs as well as jobs that are created as the industry expands” said Carey Goyette, Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs. “By partnering with an industry leader in cannabis education, we can provide cutting-edge instruction that will prepare students to excel in this emerging, highly competitive market.”
“SUNY Clinton's history and commitment to help working adults find and build new careers is second to none. Green Flower is thrilled to partner with them to offer these three cannabis industry training courses that will set students up for success in their careers.” said Daniel Kalef, Vice President of Higher Education at Green Flower. “As licenses for new businesses in NY begin to be received, the cannabis industry is poised to be one of the largest in the country. SUNY Clinton leadership sees the value in providing students a pathway to become certified to work in cannabis retail, manufacturing and agriculture environments—helping to ensure the continued growth of the industry in NY through a well-trained workforce.”
Each certificate program takes 8 weeks to complete and is offered fully online. Students can register and begin courses at any time. Upon certificate completion, graduates will also have access to Green Flower’s employer network. The programs each cost $900 per certificate and are now open for enrollment.
To learn more about the Cannabis Certificates, visit: cannabis.clinton.edu.
About Clinton CC
Clinton Community College is a member of the State University of New York system, and home of the new Institute for Advanced Manufacturing. Clinton offers associate degree programs, certificates, multiple workforce professional credentials, and many flexible learning options including online and flex courses. For more information, visit us online at Clinton.edu.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
