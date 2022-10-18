Everyone’s Going Bananas over BLESSED BANANAS

Blessed Bananas Mask, All-natural Haircare for the entire family! Pure Natural Banana Oil blend A Rosemary & Coconut Blend to hydrate the scalp

An A-Peeling NEW Hair Mask for the Entire Family

Every Moment Counts as a Blessing!” — Nadine Ramos

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who doesn’t love bananas? It’s the go-to super fruit that will go way beyond your grocery list and become a new staple in your shower this Fall. Blessed Bananas is a new collection of luxury, high quality, clean hair masks enriched with a propriety blend tucked away within layers of banana skin. This collection of curated hair masks is all about practicing the ritual of self-care and creating shared moments with family. Created by Nadine Ramos, who has combined her success and knowledge as CEO & Founder of Lasio Professional Hair Care (which launched in 2000) to introduce a safe and clean mask that restores and replenishes hair ~ from the most damaged tresses to the youngest of strands.

Why Banana? Banana skin is loaded with vitamins, minerals and is a rich source of potassium ~ providing numerous benefits such as improving hair texture, elasticity and boosting shine. Rich in fats, natural oils and folic acid which smooths locks by taming frizz and dryness. From your scalp to the ends, this formula provides deep conditioning improving the overall texture of your mane.

Mommy & Me Mask (8oz. $19.99) Celebrate a new self-care routine for busy moms who find it difficult to take care of themselves regularly. Turn “me time” into “us time” while sharing hair care routines with their little ones. Enriched with pure banana oil and coconut oil.

Daddy & Me Mask (8oz. $19.99) For the “hands-on” dad who loves to take care of his hair AND his children. This mask not only bonds the hair strands with nutrients but bonds their fun hair care experience together. Enriched with banana oil and aloe vera.

Single & Free Mask (8oz. $19.99) Created to make all singles feel good about self-care with NO interruptions! Loving yourself enough to put YOU first is exactly what this mask inspires…and great hair too! Enriched with Banana oil and Rosemary oil, for all hair types.

Blessed Bananas Mission ~ “The Power of H2O” is Lasio’s initiative to support the cultivation of beautiful lives worldwide. The name “The Power H2O” represents so much, water as the foundation of life, water as the foundation of the keratin treatments Lasio is most known for, and water as the basic necessity to simply live. Birthed from the principles of our faith and the desire that live within our hearts to help those in need, The Power of H2O’s key initiatives are building wells, orphanages, and supporting Christian based organizations in spreading the Good News, because whoever drinks from those waters shall never thirst again.

Goal ~ A portion of every Blessed Bananas hair mask sale will go toward “The Power of H2O” initiative. The goal is to raise $25,000 to continue providing clean water to those in need