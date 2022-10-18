Pics in the Parks: Fall Challenge 3 - Leading Lines

Our weekly photography clinic with weekly challenges to help you hone and improve your photography skills.

Theme:

Leading Lines

Goals:

Find natural lines in the landscape that will draw your attention to the subject you are taking a photo of.

tips:

Let a fence line draw your attention to your subject. Allow a road or a path lead your mind wander towards the horizon.

Challenge:

Use leading lines in your environment to draw your attention in the photograph to your subject or the landscape.

Submit your photo to be included in our digital photo gallery by emailing Parks@Boston.Gov. Submissions may be used for future Boston Parks and Recreation Department marketing purposes.