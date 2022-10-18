UDAF Announces Food Security Processing Grant Recipients

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) announces that the following recipients have been approved to receive funding under the Utah Food Security Processing Grant Program:

Ashton Farms

Chad’s Raspberry Kitchen

Cornaby’s

Davis Custom Meats

Heber Valley Cheese

Johnson Farms

Nay’s Meats

Payson Fruit Growers

Riley’s Orchards

Salsitas Mendoza

Sarver Meats

Snuck Farm

Sunnyfield Meats

Tooele Valley Meats

V Dot Meats

4 Point Meat Processing

During the 2022 Legislative Session, UDAF was appropriated $1,000,000 by the Utah Legislature to provide grants to small meat, poultry, and fruit and vegetable processors to make immediate impacts to processing capacity to improve local food security. A ranking committee was formed to evaluate all applications and determine who should receive funding.

In total, UDAF received 79 applications from applicants in 26 counties with over $14 million in requests. The department is hoping to secure additional funding for the program in the upcoming legislative session to continue to provide grants that will strengthen food security for the people of Utah.

For more information on the grant and to view application requirements, visit https://ag.utah.gov/ foodsecuritygrant.