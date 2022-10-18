UDAF Announces Food Security Processing Grant Recipients

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) announces that the following recipients have been approved to receive funding under the Utah Food Security Processing Grant Program:
- Ashton Farms
- Chad’s Raspberry Kitchen
- Cornaby’s
- Davis Custom Meats
- Heber Valley Cheese
- Johnson Farms
- Nay’s Meats
- Payson Fruit Growers
- Riley’s Orchards
- Salsitas Mendoza
- Sarver Meats
- Snuck Farm
- Sunnyfield Meats
- Tooele Valley Meats
- V Dot Meats
- 4 Point Meat Processing
During the 2022 Legislative Session, UDAF was appropriated $1,000,000 by the Utah Legislature to provide grants to small meat, poultry, and fruit and vegetable processors to make immediate impacts to processing capacity to improve local food security. A ranking committee was formed to evaluate all applications and determine who should receive funding.
In total, UDAF received 79 applications from applicants in 26 counties with over $14 million in requests. The department is hoping to secure additional funding for the program in the upcoming legislative session to continue to provide grants that will strengthen food security for the people of Utah.
For more information on the grant and to view application requirements, visit https://ag.utah.gov/