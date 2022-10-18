Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,229 in the last 365 days.

UDAF Announces Food Security Processing Grant Recipients

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) announces that the following recipients have been approved to receive funding under the Utah Food Security Processing Grant Program:

  • Ashton Farms 
  • Chad’s Raspberry Kitchen  
  • Cornaby’s 
  • Davis Custom Meats 
  • Heber Valley Cheese 
  • Johnson Farms  
  • Nay’s Meats 
  • Payson Fruit Growers 
  • Riley’s Orchards
  • Salsitas Mendoza 
  • Sarver Meats 
  • Snuck Farm 
  • Sunnyfield Meats 
  • Tooele Valley Meats 
  • V Dot Meats 
  • 4 Point Meat Processing

During the 2022 Legislative Session, UDAF was appropriated $1,000,000 by the Utah Legislature to provide grants to small meat, poultry, and fruit and vegetable processors to make immediate impacts to processing capacity to improve local food security. A ranking committee was formed to evaluate all applications and determine who should receive funding.

In total, UDAF received 79 applications from applicants in 26 counties with over $14 million in requests. The department is hoping to secure additional funding for the program in the upcoming legislative session to continue to provide grants that will strengthen food security for the people of Utah.

For more information on the grant and to view application requirements, visit https://ag.utah.gov/foodsecuritygrant.

 

 

You just read:

UDAF Announces Food Security Processing Grant Recipients

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.