Route 116 Bridge in Adams County to Open to Two-Way Traffic

The bridge is being replaced and has been restricted to a single lane with temporary traffic signals

Harrisburg, PA – The Route 116 bridge spanning the South Branch of Conewago Creek about 1.5 miles west of McSherrystown, Adams County, is expected to open to two-way traffic later this month.


The bridge is being replaced and has been restricted to a single lane with temporary signals providing traffic control since the project began in March.


Weather permitting, on Friday, October 28, the signals will be removed, and the bridge will be open to two-way traffic with 11-foot lanes and no shoulders. 


Work will continue into the winter months as weather permits. Motorists may encounter intermittent short-term flagging at the bridge.


Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone. 


This project includes replacing the existing bridge with a wider structure consisting of two 11-foot lanes and two 8-foot shoulders, drainage upgrades, new guiderail, roadway approach reconstruction, pavement markings and signs.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $3,518,999 project. Work is expected to be completed by December 25, 2023.


MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

Route 116 Bridge in Adams County to Open to Two-Way Traffic

