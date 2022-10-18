EMU Art Days Commence with a Magnificient Recital

Organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Social and Cultural Activities Directorate and EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya, “EMU Art Days” commenced with a recital called “The Writer Meets Pianist” with the contribution of the Public Relations and Media Directorate. CTP MP Şifa Çolakoğlu, Mine Emiroğlu, Director of Tourism, Promotion and Marketing Department operating under the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment, EMU Board of Trustees Member Anıl Kaya and EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu were also present at the recital held at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center at 19:00 on Thursday, 13 October 13, 2022.

During the recital, which will bring together writer Kürşat Başar and Pianist Rüya Taner, world-renowned concert pianist Rüya Taner and Kürşat Başar, who has given hundreds of concerts with his saxophone for many years and released two albums, took the stage with an original repertoire consisting of classical music and authentic pieces.

Speaking at the beginning of the recital, Kürşat Başar expressed his pleasure to be at EMU and thanked the whole team for organizing the recital. Providing information about the project, Başar stated that they held the premiere of the project in Lisbon last week and emphasized that they will exhibit it for the second time this evening. Stating that Rüya Taner will present examples from different poles of classical music in the first part of the recital, Başar wished all participants a pleasant evening. At the end of the recital, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu extended her thanks on behalf of all art lovers and presented plaques and flowers to Rüya Taner and Kürşat Başar.

EMU Art Days will continue with Osman Keten’s retrospective exhibition “Unspecified and Unshaped Essence” featuring pieces from Osman Keten’s 44 year-long art adventure. The said exhibition will be launched at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center on 14 October 2022 at 18:30. Additionally, EMU Art Days will feature a workshop titled “We Create Together”, to be held at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center on Thursday, 20 October 2022 at 10:00. Then, within the scope of the program, on Wednesday evening, 26 October 2022, Turkish Cypriot Theater Artists Hüseyin Köroğlu and Şenay Saçbüker will act in a theatre play titled ‘From Captivity to Freedom’. The theater play "Box by Box" will be staged on Monday, 7 November, 2022 by the Free Art Theater and Culture Association. On Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 a theater play called “Fanatic” featuring Neslihan Arslan, Nurhan Özenen and Salih Bademci will be held. All theater plays are open to the public and free of charge and will be staged at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center at 19:30.