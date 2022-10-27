Actor Douglas Taurel Honors Veterans on Veterans Day with his One-Man Show, The American Soldier
Tickets are now available for November showsHOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Veterans Day and all who have served and continue to serve, actor Douglas Taurel is taking his Off-Broadway one-man show - The American Soldier - on tour this fall across America. He will be at the Doudna Fine Arts Center in Charleston, Illinois, on November 3rd, then on November 11th in New Jersey at Monmouth University. And finally, in Ohio at Kent State University on November 17th, where his one-man show The American Soldier will step in for Stephen Lang's one-man show Beyond Glory.
In 85 minutes, Taurel enters the personas of eight soldiers and four military family members. He performs as men, women, and children. It exposes their scars with both darkness and humor. Taurel transports the audience to the jungles of Vietnam, to the freezing fields of Valley Forge, a father in the wake of his soldier son's suicide; a soldier dealing with the loss of his limb, the kitchen of a shell-shocked World War II veteran, a wife, and son coping with a deployed father's absence; to a grieving mother remembering her son at the Vietnam Memorial Wall.
Taurel delivers an impactful experience that leaves audiences moved and inspired long after they've left the theater, and many ask why they have never seen or heard of the play before. Veterans across the country are saluting and thanking him for being "their voice," telling their stories and showing the nation what our soldiers and their families go through in times of war and when they return home.
Taurel has performed the play in over 34 cities, including notable spaces like the Kennedy Center for Performing arts in 2016 and 2019, Off-Broadway, and The Library of Congress, and was nominated for an Amnesty International Award when he performed in Scotland.
The script spans the wars from the Revolution to our recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The play is crafted through exhaustive research of reading actual letters soldiers sent to their loved ones and countless interviews with veterans and their families.
The American Soldier is decidedly not a political play but a profoundly human story - a piece of theater that honors our veterans and their families and deepens our collective understanding of their experiences.
"My goal, as the creator of this play, is to elevate these stories and remind us all of what we all have in common as Americans." - said Taurel.
By bringing these stories to life on stage, Taurel hopes to give audience members a greater appreciation for the experiences our Veterans and their families go through for us and to ensure their stories of heroism, courage, and, most importantly - sacrifice is never forgotten. The American Soldier is a journey through the American story with moments that resound with lasting meaning for audiences young and old.
Tickets are now on sale.
November 3rd - Doudna Fine Arts Center, Charleston, Illinois
November 11th - Monmouth University, Long Branch, NJ
November 17th - Performing Arts Center, Kent State University
For more information, visit www.theamericansoldiersoloshow.com
About Douglas Taurel
Taurel recently portrayed Joe Petito in the upcoming Lifetime movie, The Gabby Petito Story, directed by Thora Birch. The film is based on the short life and tragic death of Gabby Petito and premiered on the Lifetime Movie Network. He has also appeared in numerous television shows and films, including The Cobbler (starring Adam Sandler and Dustin Hoffman) and The Kindergarten Teacher (starring Maggie Gyllenhaal), which premiered at Sundance.
As a writer, he starred in and directed the TV series Landing Home. The series earned Best Drama at the GI Film Festival, where Taurel was nominated for Best Actor and First Time Director. The Library of Congress also commissioned him to write, create and perform his second solo show, An American Soldier's Journey Home. It commemorates the ending of the First World War and tells the story of Irving Greenwald, a soldier in the 308 Regiment and part of the Lost Battalion. He has performed the play twice at the Library of Congress.
Douglas Taurel
+1 917-734-4570
douglas@douglastaurel.com
Douglas Taurel
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
The American Soldier