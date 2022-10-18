Worlds First Futures Code at Protocol Level Released by the Raptoreum Team paves the way for powerful Assets & Contracts
Raptoreum (RTM:RTM)LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Raptoreum team has just announced the launch of their highly anticipated futures transaction feature. After reaching block 420420, the futures feature was activated, and available for deployment for tens of thousands of current Raptoreum users worldwide. The Raptoreum team would like to thank the community, development and marketing team for making this possible.
What are futures transactions?
In simple terms, A futures transaction is the ability to send RTM or a potential asset created on the Raptoreum blockchain to another wallet but have the balance unlock based on a ‘future’ timestamp or block height. Unlike traditional futures, which mimic futures trading in the mainstream market, Raptoreum futures provides businesses and general users the confidence, peace of mind and control of what gets distributed, when.
Use cases:
The use cases for such a feature are endless and blend both the real life and virtual worlds together in perfect balance.
A quick example: Mr. Falcon wants to provide his daughter, with living expenses while she is away in university overseas. With her newly given freedom from home he is worried she will not be responsible with her money. He has decided to place her funds in a futures contract, allowing her to received funds in RTM at predetermined periods during studies.
Why is this important?
Futures allow more flexibility when it comes to ensuring maximum use of the Raptoreum blockchain. Gone are the days of simply buying or mining a coin and hoping for value in the future.
Futures provides RTM holders with real-time, logical use cases that don't stop at the traditional 'trader' level.
Business owners, from small, mom and pop operations to multinational corporations will be able to quickly create and deploy futures contracts for a number of uses and asset sizes.
Combining this feature with upcoming milestone features such as assets on mainnet, Raptoreum aims to lead the pack in versatility and real life use cases.
About Raptoreum
Raptoreum is an immune and performant cryptocurrency platform decentralizing cryptocurrency mining by giving the users access to the Ghostrider algorithm. The users can mine the cryptocurrency using the CPU power on a platform that is resistant to ASIC or FPGA type of mining.
The users can earn rewards for mining the RTM without having to spend on getting expensive mining-related hardware making it one of the most inclusive platforms out there to date. The platform is also immune to the 51% attacks and will provide access to platform-based DAPPs that can be used to create contracts with NFTs and other assets being available in the protocol layer itself.
