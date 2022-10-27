WhoisXML API's DNS Database Expansion: Introducing PTR and AAAA Record Types
More comprehensive and diverse DNS record database for better transparency and security on the Internet.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New DNS records were added to WhoisXML API’s DNS database. AAAA and PTR records now supplement six existing DNS record types that the company provides (i.e., A, MX, NS, TXT, CNAME, and SOA records).
The DNS records are updated daily, ensuring that the database is up-to-date and relevant to today’s cybersecurity challenges. Security teams can glean insights from context-rich and relevant threat information, allowing them to map out malicious cyber infrastructure effectively.
Types of Records Available and How They Help Improve Security
Eight types of DNS records are now available through WhoisXML API’s DNS database. These are described briefly below.
A Record
An A record maps a domain name to its corresponding IPv4 address. As such, it helps security teams trace the origin of a malicious domain. For instance, they can determine a malware’s Internet service provider (ISP), location, and other network details by looking at its command-and-control (C&C) server domain’s A record.
AAAA Record
AAAA records are similar in function to A records, except they are specifically for domains resolving to IPv6 addresses. The addition of this record type makes the DNS database provide security teams greater visibility, as several entities are transitioning from IPv4 to IPv6 addresses.
NS Record
NS records are crucial in the DNS lookup process, as they direct user requests to a domain’s authoritative server. Constant monitoring of an entity’s NS records helps ensure that no unauthorized changes are made and their domains are not associated with malicious nameservers. Moreover, NS record checking also helps ensure that domains using malicious nameservers are promptly detected.
MX Record
MX files can be used to assess the legitimacy and trustworthiness of an email address. For instance, email security applications could be taught to block email domains associated with a malicious MX server.
CNAME Record
Subdomain takeovers and some phishing methods can be executed through CNAME cloaking. Monitoring this record type helps prevent these attacks, especially since multiple domains and subdomains can be set up to point to a single web page.
SOA Record
SOA files contain a domain’s administrative settings, such as retry intervals, time-to-live (TTL), and the domain administrator’s email address. Keeping track of this record type is crucial, as it helps ensure that industry-standard settings are followed.
TXT Record
TXT records are widely used to verify domain ownership and prevent spamming. As such, organizations have to make sure that the correct TXT files are stored. At the same time, they also have to exercise precaution in the details they provide in the TXT records since threat actors can extract data from the files through DNS tunneling.
PTR Record
PTR records are reverse records for an IP address, allowing users to map it to domain names. In essence, it does the opposite of A and AAAA records. Monitoring PTR records allows administrators to log domain names instead of IP addresses. But the most significant use of PTR records is for anti-spam and mail server verification.
Over a decade of monitoring and storing DNS lookup data has enabled WhoisXML API to offer a comprehensive and up-to-date repository of historical DNS records. Intelligence gleaned from the DNS database has helped countless security teams map out and detect malicious infrastructure.
DNS database is available for download in CSV format via Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS) or File Transfer Protocol (FTP).
The database is continuously being updated and improved as part of the company’s commitment to a safer and more secure Internet.
If you’re interested in the DNS Database Download Service, feel free to contact the team.
