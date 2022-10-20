Aspire Technology Partners Strengthens Finance Team, Appoints William Muilenburg as Interim CFO and Matthew Shafer as Vice President, Controller Aspire Technology Partners

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners, a leading technology solutions and services company specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services, announced the appointments of William (Bill) Muilenburg as Interim CFO and Matthew Shafer as Vice President, Controller.

In the role of Interim CFO, Bill will oversee the Company’s financial activities and lead the finance, accounting, human resources and sales operations teams. He is also a strategic advisor to the CEO.

Bill brings over 30 years of practice with extensive experience in For and Not-for-Profit organizations, acting as a hands-on, detail-oriented leader to accomplish team and organization goals. He successfully developed processes and systems to create efficiencies in healthcare, elder and developmental special needs care and security industries.

Bill holds an MBA from NOVA Southeastern University and a BS in accounting from Farleigh Dickenson University.

In his role as Vice President, Controller, Matthew Shafer is responsible for operating budgets, financial reporting and payroll duties.

Matt’s foundation in the Big-4 Public Accounting with Arthur Anderson is strengthened by over 25 years of experience in the manufacturing, technology, pharmaceutical and medical devices industries. He has extensive global private and public company experiences in leadership roles with increased responsibility and is a critical strategic cross-functional business partner.

Matt holds an MBA in Finance from Rutgers Business School with a BS in accounting from Seton Hall University. “We are very excited to have Bill and Matt join the Aspire team. They bring decades of experience in the financial aspects of both profit and non-profit organizations to Aspire. Bill and Matt bring a new dimension to the financial side as our business continues to grow,” said John C. Harris, President and CEO of Aspire Technology Partners.

About Aspire Technology Partners

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team of experts takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions that power transformation towards your organization’s growth.

Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital cross-architectures, trusted and proven design and implementation expertise, and always-on managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state, mid-Atlantic, and New England regions with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; Albany and White Plains, NY. For more information, visit https://www.aspiretransforms.com/.