Dermatology Partners Plymouth Meeting is Now Open Accepting New Patients and Immediate Appointments

Dr. Maria Hannaway Dermatology Partners - Plymouth Meeting

The Community of Plymouth Meeting is pleased to announce the opening of the new dermatology office in the area offering immediate dermatological care

Our reputation for providing exceptional quality dermatological care will continue when providing dermatological care at our new office in Plymouth Meeting” — Andrew Frankel, COO of Dermatology Partners

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its Plymouth Meeting office, located at 633 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 102, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. The practice is now open and is scheduling patients for immediate appointments.

As Dermatology Partners continues to grow, so does the demand for dermatology services. Dermatology Partners specializes in the detection and treatment of skin cancers and treats a vast spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. The office prides itself on its ability to offer patients with immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive quality care.

“We are excited to support Dr. Maria Hannaway in our expansion of our opening of our new office that will bring exceptional dermatological care to the Plymouth Meeting community,” said Andrew Frankel, COO of Dermatology Partners. “Dermatology Partners has been expanding at a rapid growth, but our reputation for providing exceptional quality dermatological care will continue when providing dermatological care at our new office in Plymouth Meeting.”

Dr. Maria Hannaway is a board-certified dermatologist who offers general dermatology, complex medical dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, and surgical dermatology. Dr. Maria Hannaway is here at Dermatology Partners – Plymouth Meeting and is currently accepting new patient appointments. Immediate appointments are available, and insurance is accepted. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Maria Hannaway please call us at (610) 992-1865 or visit www.dermpartners.com to schedule online.

Dermatology Partners is a physician-led dermatology group with locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. Its providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails and specialize in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

Dermatology Partners is the region’s largest and fastest-growing dermatology practice that is now proud to say we serve 28 offices across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Since 2012, Derm Partners has been dedicated to providing exceptional and leading-edge dermatology services to all our patients with its growing, talented team of medical practitioners. Dermatology Partners specializes in the detention and treatment of skin cancers and treats a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their convenient locations in PA or DE, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.