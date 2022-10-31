The Welcoming of Dr. Maria Hannaway to Dermatology Partners

Dr. Maria Hannaway Dermatology Partners - Plymouth Meeting

Philadelphia native, Dr. Maria Hannaway joins Dermatology Partners at our new office in Plymouth Meeting, PA

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce and welcome board-certified dermatologist Dr. Maria Hannaway to their new dermatology office in Plymouth Meeting, PA that will be opening on November 14th, 2022.

Maria Hannaway, MD, FAAD attended medical school at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, where she graduated Cum Laude. She completed her intern year in Internal Medicine at the NYU Langone Medical Center in New York, N.Y and completed her dermatology residency at New York Medical College in New York, N.Y., serving as chief resident in her final year. She is a current member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the Philadelphia Dermatological Society. Dr. Maria Hannaway will offer general dermatology services, complex medical dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, and surgical dermatology.

While at Jefferson she was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society as well as Jefferson’s George McClellan Surgical Honor Society and Hobart Amory Hare Medical Honor Society. During her intern year at NYU Langone Medical Center, she was awarded the Cynthia E. Saporito M.D. Prize of the Department of Dermatology in both 2017 and 2018. Upon completion of training in 2018 she was awarded the New York Medical College Distinguished Service Award.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Maria Hannaway to our growing DP team of dermatologists. With her knowledge and experience, Dr. Maria Hannaway fits perfectly into our model of delivering the highest quality dermatology care to patients,” said Andrew Kay, VP of Growth & Business Development at Dermatology Partners. “As we expand at a rapid pace with our newest office opening in Plymouth Meeting, we are excited to have Dr. Maria Hannaway lead this expansion to help serve the community of Plymouth Meeting. Dr. Maria Hannaway is an outstanding addition to the Dermatology Partners team.”

Dr. Maria Hannaway focuses on collaborating closely with her patients to come up with treatment plans that are achievable and efficacious. She is also fluent in Spanish and welcomes Spanish speaking patients into her practice. Dr. Maria Hannaway is originally from Philadelphia and is thrilled to be able to serve patients in the area where she grew up.

“I am thrilled to serve patients in the area where I originally grew up, and to be part of this expansion in the organization. I am excited to lead the team in our new Plymouth Meeting office, and to provide quality dermatologic care to the surrounding community," said Dr. Maria Hannaway. "It is an honor to be part of this growing network, to collaborate with other passionate and well-respected dermatologists, and to share strategies to advance patient care. My team and I look forward to working hand in hand with our patients to come to the best treatment plans for them as individuals."

Dr. Maria Hannaway will be joining Dermatology Partners at our new office location in Plymouth Meeting, located at 633 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 102, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. She is currently accepting new patient appointments, insurance is accepted and immediate appointments are available. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Maria Hannaway please call us at (610) 992-1865 or visit www.dermpartners.com to schedule online.

Dermatology Partners is the region’s fastest-growing dermatology practice with 28 offices in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Since 2012, Derm Partners has been dedicated to providing exceptional and leading-edge dermatology services to patients with its growing, talented team of medical practitioners. Dermatology Partners specializes in the detention and treatment of skin cancers and treats a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their convenient locations in PA or DE, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.