CME Announces Expansion of its Executive Team
Adding marketing and HR to our executive team will help us continue to scale our business to meet the demands of our customers and the healthcare industry”WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CME Corp., the largest equipment-only distributor of medical products in the U.S., is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive team. CME Corp’s executive team hit another milestone with the addition of Maricar Caressimo, Chief Human Resources Officer and Kristen Sisson, Chief Marketing Officer.
— Normand Chevrette, CEO & President
“We are very excited to add Kristen and Maricar to the team. Fresh ideas, new skill sets, and increased diversity will enrich our executive team and, ultimately, our company” said Cindy Juhas, Chief Strategy Officer at CME Corp.
In her role as CHRO, Maricar will lead the development and execution of our organization’s human resources strategy. This includes the implementation of all HR programs, initiatives, and practices company wide. She has over 20 years of progressive human resources leadership experience across multiple industries including pharmaceutical, retail, precious metals and engineering services.
As CMO, Kristen is responsible for developing our marketing strategy and execution aligned to our business growth initiatives. She will also define our ecommerce strategy and lead our web sales and product data management teams. Kristen has over 25 years of marketing, channel, and ecommerce experience, building and leading successful teams globally.
“The new additions to our executive team are aligned with the growth and trajectory of our business. We continue to strive to deliver the best possible experience to our customers, no matter the touchpoint. Adding marketing and HR to our executive team will help us continue to scale our business to meet the demands of our customers and the healthcare industry” Normand Chevrette, CEO and President of CME Corp.
About CME Corp:
CME Corp is the nation's premier source for healthcare equipment, turnkey logistics, and biomedical services, representing 2 million+ products from more than 2,000 manufacturers. With two corporate offices and 35+ service centers, our mission is to help healthcare facilities nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment specification, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate, and expand on schedule.
