‘YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY’ RANKS AMONG TOP ZILLOW FLEX PARTNERS FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Zillow is a powerhouse in real estate with incredible brand recognition and an important part of what we do at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) today announced its ranking as one of the top Zillow Flex partners in 2022. This marks the third year in a row YHSGR has been ranked among Zillow’s premier agent partners. In addition to the ranking, YHSGR CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, was invited to attend Zillow Unlock 2022, which brings together Zillow’s most valued partners from its Zillow Premier Agent group. Zillow created the invitation-only event to unite, educate, and inspire its top partners who help provide first-rate service to consumers through every phase of the housing journey.
— Rudy L. Kusuma
“Zillow is a powerhouse in real estate with incredible brand recognition and an important part of what we do at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “It’s a tremendous honor to have made the Zillow Flex partners list yet again and we look forward to ongoing success in years to come.”
YHSGR encourages interested and qualified real estate agents to become a Zillow Flex Agent with YHSGR and experience the following benefits:
• Opportunity to work with Zillow
• Freedom to identify as a Zillow Flex Partner
• Face-to-face appointment arrangements
• Trainings and support from local millionaire real estate agents
Zillow Flex is a program from Zillow Premier Agent built with a singular vision – partnering with the best agents in the business to increase transactions. Flex does this by providing connections and leads at no upfront cost, and routing them to the agents best positioned to convert them to home sales. With Flex, Zillow aligns the success of its business with the agents’ for mutual prosperity.
Flex gives agents connections and leads from Zillow Premier Agent at no upfront cost. Agents work with each client toward a closing, providing Zillow with brief status updates along the way. Once an agent closes a home transaction with a client, they pay a success fee out of escrow to Zillow. Over time, agents who are strong converters start to receive a larger share of the connections in their market.
YHSGR welcomes qualified real estate agents and even prospective real estate agents to apply to join the team. YHSGR offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. Agents who would like to join the team can learn more at https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/.
For more information on working with YHSGR whether you’re a buyer, seller, or even an aspiring real estate agent, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate. CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, is a leader in the real estate industry, standing behind a set of core values that clients have come to appreciate in a realtor. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold over 5,000 homes totaling more than $1 Billion in real estate transactions. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was named as an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022 and ranked among the top Zillow Flex partners in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+ +1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other