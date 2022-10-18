‘YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY’ RANKS AMONG TOP ZILLOW FLEX PARTNERS FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Zillow is a powerhouse in real estate with incredible brand recognition and an important part of what we do at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”
— Rudy L. Kusuma
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) today announced its ranking as one of the top Zillow Flex partners in 2022. This marks the third year in a row YHSGR has been ranked among Zillow’s premier agent partners. In addition to the ranking, YHSGR CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, was invited to attend Zillow Unlock 2022, which brings together Zillow’s most valued partners from its Zillow Premier Agent group. Zillow created the invitation-only event to unite, educate, and inspire its top partners who help provide first-rate service to consumers through every phase of the housing journey.

“Zillow is a powerhouse in real estate with incredible brand recognition and an important part of what we do at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “It’s a tremendous honor to have made the Zillow Flex partners list yet again and we look forward to ongoing success in years to come.”

YHSGR encourages interested and qualified real estate agents to become a Zillow Flex Agent with YHSGR and experience the following benefits:

• Opportunity to work with Zillow
• Freedom to identify as a Zillow Flex Partner
• Face-to-face appointment arrangements
• Trainings and support from local millionaire real estate agents

Zillow Flex is a program from Zillow Premier Agent built with a singular vision – partnering with the best agents in the business to increase transactions. Flex does this by providing connections and leads at no upfront cost, and routing them to the agents best positioned to convert them to home sales. With Flex, Zillow aligns the success of its business with the agents’ for mutual prosperity.

Flex gives agents connections and leads from Zillow Premier Agent at no upfront cost. Agents work with each client toward a closing, providing Zillow with brief status updates along the way. Once an agent closes a home transaction with a client, they pay a success fee out of escrow to Zillow. Over time, agents who are strong converters start to receive a larger share of the connections in their market.

YHSGR welcomes qualified real estate agents and even prospective real estate agents to apply to join the team. YHSGR offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. Agents who would like to join the team can learn more at https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/.

For more information on working with YHSGR whether you’re a buyer, seller, or even an aspiring real estate agent, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate. CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, is a leader in the real estate industry, standing behind a set of core values that clients have come to appreciate in a realtor. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold over 5,000 homes totaling more than $1 Billion in real estate transactions. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was named as an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022 and ranked among the top Zillow Flex partners in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+ +1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

‘YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY’ RANKS AMONG TOP ZILLOW FLEX PARTNERS FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+ +1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
‘YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY’ RANKS AMONG TOP ZILLOW FLEX PARTNERS FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR
‘YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY’ TO HOST 2022 YEAR-END ‘BEST OF THE BEST’ AWARDS IN THE UNITED STATES AND PHILIPPINES
‘HOUSE HACKING’ TECHNIQUES EXPLORED IN UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA IRVINE SUMMIT LED BY ‘YHSGR’ CEO RUDY L. KUSUMA
View All Stories From This Author