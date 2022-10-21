Silwood Technology announce availability of Safyr for SAP SuccessFactors metadata discovery
This release of Safyr further confirms Silwood's commitment to simplifying the discovery of metadata in complex enterprise applications for global organizationsASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UK, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silwood Technology Limited have announced the release and general availability of the latest version of Safyr which includes support for the extraction, analysis and curation of metadata from SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite.
SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite is ranked in the leaders segment of the 2021 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Integrated Talent Management 2021 Vendor Assessment. The SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management(HXM) Suite is delivered as a set of cloud-based solutions. It includes modules to help customers manage core human resources and payroll processes, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics. Its goal is to optimize the employee experiences throughout the employee lifecycle.
Safyr from Silwood Technology Limited is the leading solution for ERP metadata discovery. Organisations use Safyr to access and make use of the metadata in their complex packaged applications in their data governance, data catalog, data lineage, data migration and data warehouse projects which support critical data transformation initiatives. Safyr puts the metadata from these large enterprise systems into the hands of the data architects, data analysts and data engineers who need it most. It enables them to accelerate delivery of these projects by significantly reducing the time and resources needed for data discovery and reducing, or eliminating the need for external consultants or relying on technical specialists.
Silwood Sales and Marketing Director, Roland Bullivant commented: "Supporting metadata discovery from SAP SuccessFactors demonstrates our continued focus on developing solutions which help our customers and partners to ensure that they can optimize the use of the metadata which resides their large critical applications. Safyr for SAP SuccessFactors will make it easier and faster for them to incorporate the data from this system into their data transformation programs."
About Silwood Technology Limited
Silwood Technology is the leading supplier of self-service metadata discovery software products for Enterprise Application Packages including SAP, SAP BW, SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors HXM, Salesforce, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Microsoft Dynamics.
Silwood Technology’s product, Safyr® supports customers and partners who need to accelerate the delivery of complex data governance and other critical data and information management transformation projects.
Sample customers include: BASF, ATB Financial, Hewlett Packard, VW, Twitter, Henny Penny, Aldi, Centrica and many others in virtually all vertical sectors.
Partners include Collibra, Alation, Precisely, Informatica, SAP, Solidatus, Quest Software, Zeenea, Adsotech, Idera and more.
To learn more about Silwood Technology please visit
www.silwoodtechnology.com
Note: SAP is the trademark or registered trademarks of SAP AG. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.
Roland Bullivant
Silwood Technology Limited
+44 7900 340257
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn