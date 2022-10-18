Live in LA Love to Draw Cruise for Good The Sweetest Creative Contest Launches
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals, and generates proceeds to make a positive impact; is sponsoring sweet contest.
It's A Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a weekly creative drawing contest for kids who love drawing gigs (put some effort, reap the rewards).
Every week, Recruiting for Good will create a theme for elementary kids to draw a cruise for good; somewhere around the world.
The purpose is to teach kids positive values, have fulfilling fun times, and earn LA's Sweetest Treats (Chocolate, Donuts, Ice Cream, and So Much More).
Recruiting for Good has an 11 year old Girl (judge) in NJ, who has worked on The Sweetest Gigs for a year; and will choose the winners.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Before I was a recruiter, I was a teacher...I love to inspire creative expression, teach positive values (passion, purpose, play), and have fun!"
How Parents Help Kids Participate in Sweet Contest?
1. Follow directions of contest. And do a great job.
2. Parent take a picture of drawing, and email it to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com. Include, child's first name, and age.
3. Every week, our 11 year old judge will choose a winner.
This week's contest theme; kids draw a cruise (ship), include your family in the picture, and The Statue of Liberty. Submit by October 31st, 2022. Recruiting for Good will reward a $25 Gift Card for Sweet Rose Creamery, The Best Ice Cream Shop in Santa Monica.
Kids that participate in creative contest, earn invites to monthly Party for Good, A Sweet Day in LA and enjoy LA's Sweetest Treats (and can invite their favorite parent too).
