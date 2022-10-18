New state of the art plastic surgery and med spa facility in Glen Burnie, MD
New state of the art plastic surgery and med spa facility in Glen Burnie, MD
“Sharing our expertise with a new community of patients is exciting. We provide the highest degree of service in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery while helping people feel good about themselves”.”GLEN BURNIE, MD, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The community of Glen Burnie, MD will have the opportunity to experience the new Beaux Arts Plastic Surgery and Med Spa. Led by board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Nia Banks, the new chic and modern offices offer services from regimented skin care to surgical procedures. Beaux Arts Plastic Surgery and Med Spa is dedicated to supporting customized and personalized care on many levels.
— Dr. Nia Banks
Dr. Banks is pleased to extend her practice to Glen Burnie and notes “Being able to share our expertise with a new community of patients is exciting. We look forward to providing the highest degree of service and knowledge of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery while helping people feel good about themselves”. Dr. Banks, one of the premiere African American surgeons in the U.S., remains on the cutting edge of the field of reconstructive surgery, and recently contributed a chapter on breast and trunk reconstruction to a surgical textbook and continues to contribute to important surgical publications on a regular basis.
For more information about Beaux Arts Plastic Surgery and Med Spa, visit www.drbanksplasticsurgery.com or e-mail directly at info@drbanksplasticsurgery.com.
About Dr. Banks
Dr. Nia Banks is a board-certified plastic surgeon practicing in the Washington, DC and Baltimore area, as well as the surrounding communities. She received her surgical training at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where she completed the Integrated Residency Program in plastic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Banks is the Chief of Plastic Surgery at Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, Maryland, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. She is a patron of the arts and a charter member of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Dr. Banks has been featured on many television and radio programs around the country, with on-air appearances that are informative, entertaining, and inspirational. Her mission is to keep her patients up to date on the ever-evolving field of plastic and reconstructive surgery. Her dedication to her patients is paramount, and her experiences have afforded her the ability to address a vast array of both aesthetic and reconstructive concerns.
Melka Davis
Maze Mktg
+1 980-400-6293
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other