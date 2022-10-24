PDHI Enhances Partnership with HealthTrio to Provide Additional NCQA-certified Member Engagement Tools
PDHI strengthens partnership by expanding solution packages available in the HealthTrio member portal
This partnership will provide additional functionality to HealthTrio clients supporting member engagement and NCQA-certified tools.”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDHI expands its partnership with HealthTrio to provide additional functionality to HealthTrio clients, supporting enhanced member engagement opportunities and National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Wellness and Health Promotion (WHP) certified self-management tools. HealthTrio, an innovative Software-as-a-Service provider, offers a full suite of digital engagement and marketplace solutions for the health insurance industry. PDHI is a leading software provider supporting population health, wellness, and point of care initiatives.
— Jim Carlough, HealthTrio, President
The benefits of this expanded partnership to include:
• Enhanced platform offering available to all HealthTrio clients
• New solution packages that help members close gaps, assess social determinants of health (SDOH), and access newly curated health educational content
• Full suite of NCQA-certified health assessments and self-management tools
• Ability to easily manage multiple lines of business through the comprehensive ConXus Platform
• Configure health assessment questions to meet state, local, and business requirements
• Incentivize members to close gaps in care and complete plan-required tasks
• White-labeled environment allowing customers to choose and configure branding per line of business
• Device agnostic, allowing access 24/7/365 (RWD for desktop, tablet, phone, etc.)
“For over six years, HealthTrio has partnered with PDHI to provide our clients comprehensive Health Risk Assessments (HRA). Our decision to partner with PDHI was based on their advanced capabilities in the HRA marketplace, and we have never looked back. From the early days of paper HRAs to today’s electronic platform, PDHI continues to be the leader in the market. We are pleased with a partner that exceeds not only our expectations but that of our customers as well.” – Jim Carlough, HealthTrio, President.
“Impacting member engagement is at the core of our partnership with HealthTrio,” said Jennifer Jolley, PDHI CEO. “We have enjoyed working closely with HealthTrio and look forward to supporting them with additional tools now available to their clients and members!”
About PDHI: PDHI is a software company that develops and distributes the ConXus Platform to support health plans’ population health initiatives. ConXus solutions are integrated, flexible, and secure. The ConXus Platform also supports point-of-care testing and screening services. Our flexible technology allows multiple lines of business to be supported from a single platform. All platform components are white-labeled and configurable, allowing you to deliver a customized program based on your business lines, brand, and unique goals. NCQA automatic credit can be attained using the health assessment and self-management modules.
About HealthTrio: For over 20 years, HealthTrio has been providing solutions for the health insurance industry that optimize user self-service, value-based care, healthcare consumerism, real-time integration and so much more. Our customizable, secure platform provides you with a comprehensive suite of tools – from everyday solutions such as real-time eligibility, plan shopping and enrollment, benefits, and claims to advanced features supporting provider quality performance, cost transparency, and automated authorizations. With advanced security capabilities, HealthTrio’s platform extends beyond the traditional member, provider, employer, and broker access to include guests, caregivers, community-based organizations, and a variety of other user types.
HealthTrio has been a preferred partner with PDHI since 2016.
For more information, visit healthtrio.com.
Christina Illuzzi
PDHI
+1 5154408368
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn