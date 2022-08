PDHI Named Preferred Partner by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans

PDHI, a leading software provider supporting health plans, point of care, and wellness initiatives, is proud to be named a Preferred Vendor by the ACAP.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through a rigorous approval process, ACAP has created a network of the best-in-class applications and services that meet the needs of their membership of 78 Safety Net Health Plans that collectively provide medical coverage to more than 23 million covered lives. PDHI was selected to join the preferred vendor program based on its reputation for successfully helping several of their plans:• Meet accreditation requirements with NCQA WHP 5 certified health appraisals and WHP 7 certified self-management tools in a secure HITRUST r2 certified platform• Boost health appraisal completion with multi-channel tools for outreach and live agents• Improve gaps-in-care closure and increase completion with customizable incentives• Enrich member experience with interactive health improvement tools and information“We welcome PDHI to the Preferred Vendor program and look forward to learning how their technology can improve the function of health plans to promote the health of their respective beneficiaries," said ACAP CEO Meg Murray.The ConXus Platform can be integrated with an existing member portal and customized with branding and processes for each Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplaces, and other public health coverage program.“We are honored to be recognized as a Preferred Vendor by ACAP,” said Jennifer Jolley, Chief Executive Officer of PDHI. “Our aligned goals of equipping plans with efficient ways to engage members, close care gaps, and improve quality makes us a great fit to support ACAP-member plans.”For more information about how health plans in the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP) utilize PDHI's ConXus Platform, contact Andrew Lockerbie at andrewl@pdhi.com.About PDHIPDHI is a software organization that develops and distributes the ConXus Platform to support population health management, point of care, and wellness programs. With a 25-year track record of success, PDHI is trusted by hundreds of companies including health plans, wellness providers, and large employers across the United States. For more information, visit www.pdhi.com About ACAPACAP represents 78 health plans, providing health coverage to more than 20 million people. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace, and other publicly sponsored health programs. For more information, visit www.communityplans.net