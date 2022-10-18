Richard Lynch Wins Academy Of Western Artists Award For Pure Country Album Of The Year

His acclaimed album “My Guitar Drips Country” earns Lynch his third AWA Award.

(Richard) is a gentleman and a throwback to the greats of country music, who paved the path before him. Congrats Richard!”
— Michael Stover, MTS Management Group

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot on the heels of his latest single release, a duet with Katelyn Adams, traditional country artist Richard Lynch has won Pure Country Album of the Year at the 26th Academy of Western Artists Awards. The award-winning album, “My Guitar Drips Country” was one of five finalists nominated for the award. The album, produced by Lynch, includes the duet with Adams, “My Heart and Yours,” as well as radio and iTunes hits “Supernaw,” “He’ll Make Everything Alright,” “Rodeo Town” and several other chart-toppers. Lynch wrote or co-wrote all the tracks on the album. This is Lynch’s 3rd Academy of Western Artists Award.

“I can’t think of a more deserving artist and human being on the planet,” said Michael Stover of MTS Management Group. “Richard is one of the hardest working, passionate, and truly caring individuals in the business. He is a gentleman and a throwback to the greats of country music, who paved the path before him. Congrats Richard!”

Listen to Richard’s AWA Award-winning album on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/46XSUnB5rPGnDVjy4VoP6l?si=61152323665d4f59

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH: Over the past 4 decades, Richard Lynch has compiled a long list of country hits and chart-toppers on both domestic and international sales and radio airplay charts, including multiple #1 iTunes chart singles, several #1 New Music Weekly radio songs, #1 IndieWorld and Roots Music Report chart tracks and a Christian Music Weekly Top 20 single. Richard has been in Billboard Magazine, Taste Of Country, The Boot, CCM Magazine, Country Music People, Maverick, and countless others. He has also appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV and more. He has recorded popular duets with legendary artists like Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams, as well as Grammy Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard Lynch is a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Lynch is also the owner of Keepin’ It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH and co-founder of Love Tattoo Foundation that assists veterans. For more information about Richard Lynch, please visit www.richardlynchband.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

