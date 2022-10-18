The Partnership announces creative collaboration with Georgia State University and Atlanta based, RE:Imagine
The Partnership has announced the launch of its' event, “A Celebration of Creative Partnerships.” Aims to support the Atlanta creative community.
Atlanta has a talented creative scene, and we want to fuel its growth. Our goal is to challenge the next generation of creative professionals to spread their wings. ”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partnership, Atlanta’s oldest privately-held marketing and brand communications agency and recent recipient of Inc.5000 Top US Private Small Businesses, announces the launch of its Celebration of Creative Partnerships, which will take place on Thursday, October 27 at the St. Julep Rooftop Bar in Atlanta.
— Amanda Lucey
The initiative, which seeks to celebrate Atlanta’s creative community, will contribute $40,000 in support towards the Atlanta creative community, promoting to retain talent. In addition, The Partnership has partnered with education and workforce development organization RE:Imagine. A portion of funds will go to further the organization’s mission of providing the next generation of storytellers with tools and opportunities to build careers in the creative and digital media industries, as well as Georgia State University and its’ Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII).
The collaborative partnership with the Creative Media Industries Institute seeks to challenge students’ creative skills and provide the exposure opportunity of a lifetime. Participating students will have the opportunity to design and create a targeted visual campaign centered around a pro-Atlanta topic. The winning entries will have their artwork featured on billboards, which thousands of daily Atlanta commuters will see – including hiring managers and agency executives potentially seeking creative talent.
“As an award-winning branding agency, we understand the power of creativity and the role it plays in local businesses,” said Amanda Lucey, CEO of The Partnership. “Atlanta has a talented creative scene, and we want to fuel its growth. Our goal is to challenge the next generation of creative professionals to spread their wings, while also finding opportunities for professional advancement. This collaboration with Georgia State University seemed like a natural way to kick-start our new initiative.”
The Creative Media Industries Institute at Georgia State University strives to create pathways for students to enter the entertainment and information industries. Focusing on advanced technology workplace training, the department facilitates media entrepreneurships and collaboration agreements with media and arts industry partners to promote student success.
“We are excited to have an opportunity to collaborate with The Partnership,” said Brennen Dicker, Executive Director of Creative Media Industries Institute. “It will allow our most talented CMII students to learn from a company that has such a longstanding reputation in brand marketing. Beyond this, we hope that the billboard challenge will encourage businesses in Atlanta to sit up and take notice of the sizable talent pool present in the city.”
The collaboration features a competition that is open to Georgia State University students from the Managing the Creative Enterprise and Ventures in Creative Media courses, which are part of the Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies (BIS) concentration in Media Entrepreneurship. Students can form groups of two to three individuals and are eligible to submit multiple ideas.
A Celebration of Partnerships will take place on October 27 at St. Julep Buckhead Rooftop Bar in Atlanta from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM EDT. Tickets are free and can be reserved by visiting this link.
For more information, contact Senior Director of Public Relations, Shaheen Solomon at (470) 889-8092 or by email at shaheen@thepartnership.com.
###
About The Partnership
As Atlanta’s oldest privately-held marketing and brand communications agency, The Partnership is more than a name, it’s what we deliver. Our versatile team partners with enterprising leaders to protect and promote brands through integrated capabilities such as brand development, advertising, public relations, digital marketing, and web development. Devoted to genuine collaboration and realizing results, we focus on activating and delivering in the Moments that Matter – pivotal points that impact connection, consideration, and conversion.
Shaheen Solomon
The Partnership
+ +1 4708898092
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter