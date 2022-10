Berlin Barracks / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A3005920

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 17OCT2022 AT 1504 HOURS

STREET: WATERBURY - STOWE RD.

TOWN: WATERBURY CENTER

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: GREGG HILL RD. (S)

WEATHER: SPOTTY SHOWERS

ROAD CONDITIONS: WET

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: LOUIS WOODWARD

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: HAVERHILL, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: HYUNDAI

VEHICLE MODEL: SONATA

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALLED

INJURIES: MINOR

HOSPITAL: NO TRANSPORT

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: HEATHER GRAY

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. HARDWICK, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: HONDA

VEHICLE MODEL: PILOT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: REAR PANELS

INJURIES: MINOR

HOSPITAL: NO TRANSPORT

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: JÜRGEN MANGELS

AGE: 70

SEAT BELT: YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: DEUTSCHLAND

VEHICLE #3

PASSENGER: GERTRUDE KUSTER

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: DEUTSCHLAND

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: AUDI

VEHICLE MODEL: Q3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: TOTALLED

INJURIES: NO INJURIES

HOSPITAL: NO TRANSPORT

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/17/2022, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a three-car crash on Waterbury - Stowe Rd. in the area of Michaels on the Hill, in the Town of Waterbury. Waterbury Fire and Waterbury Ambulance responded to assist. Subsequent investigation determined that Woodward was traveling southbound and collided with Gray, who was stopped awaiting to turn left into Michaels on the Hill. Gray's vehicle was then struck by Mangels vehicle which was traveling northbound. All person involved in the crash were evaluated by Waterbury Ambulance and declined transport to the hospital. As a result of the crash, Woodward was issued a VCVC for unsafe speed for conditions, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1081.

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648