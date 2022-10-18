Organ Transplant Specialist and Comedian Amy S. Peele Releases Third Murder Mystery
HOLD follows the first two books in the series, CUT and MATCH, both Amazon bestsellers
A page-turning thriller! I couldn’t put it down. Romance, corruption, murder; HOLD has it all. A must read.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical mystery detectives Sarah Golden and Jackie Larsen were finished with solving crimes, or so they thought. The shocking death of the world’s four most prominent immunologists - who were on the verge of solving the huge rejection issues that have plagued the transplant community for over fifty years - leads a Cuban transplant surgeon to plea for their help. But the Cuban government had other ideas, and the sleuthing duo soon find themselves in serious danger. So much for retirement!
— Louann Brizendine, MD, NY Times bestselling author of The Female Brain
Author Amy S. Peele, a 35 year veteran in organ transplantation, brings unparalleled knowledge and expertise to the writing of medical murder mysteries. Her books reflect a realism that only an insider to the world of organ transplants could achieve. They also reflect a sense of humor and lightheartedness that Peele honed in her time at Chicago’s famed Second City Players comedy workshop. This unique combination makes for fun, easy reading and topically accurate mysteries that have earned Peele much acclaim. She will be one of ten featured authors at the Sisters in Crime Northern California Chapter event to be held on Saturday, Nov 5, 2022 at Books Inc in San Francisco, the west's oldest independent bookstore.
The reviews for HOLD, from both the literary and medical community, have been overwhelmingly positive.
"Peele's third medical mystery featuring this entertaining duo is a breezily written, cozy-adjacent read."
- Kirkus Reviews
“For a transplant surgeon, HOLD takes familiar territory and expands it into a gripping mystery. Ms. Peele keeps the action going but stays true to the facts about how the world of transplant science works. GREAT READ!”
- John Roberts MD Transplant surgeon, Past President of UNOS and ASTS.
"HOLD is a fascinating thriller set in the complex world of organ transplant. Peele cleverly manages to keep the tension high while expertly weaving in a touch of romance and a heavy dose of humor to deliver the perfect mystery. You won’t be able to put it down!"
- Michelle Cox, author of the Henrietta and Inspector Howard series
“Richly detailed pages of wit and suspense! HOLD is written with clinical and research expertise and passion by the author, whose own years of dedication to the ‘Gift of Life’ is apparent throughout the pages, along with her sense of humor that lightens the topic of organ donation and transplantation.”
- Joyce Trompeta, PhD, PNP, UCSF Department of Surgery, Division of Kidney Transplantation
"In Amy Peele, you not only have an expert in her field telling the story, but a writer who really knows how to tell a story. HOLD is highly recommended."
- Mike Lawson, Edgar Award Nominee
"Amy Peele has done it again! HOLD is a book that you simply cannot put down! So many twists and turns and surprises; you'll love it."
- Gwen McNatt, PhD, Chief Administrative Officer, Organ Transplant Center, University of Iowa Healthcare
“You’re going to love Sarah and Jackie who solve and stop major crime while chomping on cigars, downing Cuba Libres, and relishing the friends and families that make it all possible.”
- Louise Ure, Mary Higgins Clark Award winning Author of The Fault Tree
"This fast-paced, entertaining story takes us on a rollercoaster of choices and redemption, all the while revealing the dark side of the organ transplant world."
- Jane Ubell-Meyer, Founder, Bedside Reading
Liz Montero
Red Clover Digital
liz@redcloverdigital.com