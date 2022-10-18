LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AWARD-WINNING ITALIAN FILMS ARIAFERMA, FREAKS OUT, AND THE KING OF LAUGHTER COME TO LOS ANGELES THIS FALL

October 31– November 2 Soho House, Hollywood

November 1 – 2 Norris Cinema Theater, University of Southern California

Italian cinema is landing in Los Angeles thanks to Italian Screens, who will be showcasing three of the movies nominated for the prestigious 2022 David di Donatello award from October 31st to November 2nd. Organized by the ITTV Forum & Festival in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute and under the auspices of the Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles, the films, Ariaferma by Leonardo di Costanzo, Freaks Out by Gabriele Mainetti, and Qui rido io by Mario Martone will be screened at Soho House Hollywood and the Norris Cinema Theater at the Univesity of Southern California (USC). Italian Screens is an initiative promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), Cinecittà for the Directorate General of Cinema and Audiovisual of the Ministry of Culture (DGCA-MiC) and Accademia del Cinema Italiano - Premi David di Donatello.

Two locations were chosen to offer screenings of the Italian titles to showcase them to different audiences, including Hollywood's Soho House, a private club for executives and audiovisual professionals, creatives, artists, and emerging talents in the world of film and TV, and the Norris Cinema Theatre at USC, as part of Outside the Box [Office], a weekly event for the USC School of Cinematic Arts, granting undergraduate students access to movies, documentaries and series from around the world.

“It is a project strongly desired by the DGCA of the MiC and entrusted to Cinecittà,” explains Roberto Stabile, Head of Special Projects of the DGCA of the MiC at Cinecittà, “which finally makes the sometimes abused concept of 'working as a system' effective and the oft-quoted 'cultural diplomacy' a reality. In the framework of the support activities for the internationalization of the Italian audiovisual industry, the aim of this action is to implement the collaboration between the capillary diplomatic and consular network, the prestige of the Academy of Italian Cinema - David di Donatello Awards, and the excellences of the national audiovisual industry, to promote our cinema, at gala occasions created ad hoc in some of the most important and iconic cities in the world. At the same time, we will hold 'business-oriented' events during which we will present all the benefits that Italy offers to foreign operators to co-produce, shoot with us, or distribute our films in cinemas abroad, thereby combining cultural promotion with a more commercial one. The project, which takes off in numerous locations, will see a tenfold increase in appointments on all continents over the next two years”.

Italian Screens presents a crucial opportunity to introduce the protagonists of Italian cinema abroad, to reach audiences that appreciate the great productions of the moment, and provide local operators with the best the Italian audiovisual system has to offer. With the goal of encouraging co-productions, the growth of the professional quality of the industry, and the internationalization of Italian cinema, the event also represents an important networking opportunity to enable industry operators to get in touch with those who can best illustrate the incentive program at a national and regional level, to support productions filming in Italy.

All screenings will be in the original language with English subtitles. Entry is free but registrations are required.

MORE INFO & Tickets CINEMA.USC.EDU | IICLOSANGELES.ESTERI.IT

Ariaferma (The Inner Cage) by Leonardo di Costanzo, starring Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando, won the David di Donatello for Best Actor in Leading Role and another David di Donatello for Best Original Screenplay written by the Leonardo di Costanzo together with Bruno Oliviero and Valia Santella. Produced by Carlo Cresto-Dina (Tempesta.it), Rai Cinema and Michela Pini (Amka-CH) and distributed by Vision Distribution, Ariaferma enacts, in an old nineteenth-century prison in disuse, the lives and stories of a dozen prisoners along with a few officers who were stranded, during transfers, due to bureaucratic problems. In a suspended atmosphere, the rules of separation loosen and new forms of relationships are glimpsed among the remaining men.

Freaks Out by Gabriele Mainetti and written with Nicola Guaglianone, stars Claudio Santamaria, Aurora Giovinazzo, Pietro Castellitto, Giancarlo Martini, Giorgio Tirabassi, Max Mazzotta, and Franz Rogowsky. The film won the David di Donatello for Best Producer: Andrea Occhipinti, Stefano Massenzi and Mattia Guerra (for Lucky Red), Gabriele Mainetti (for Goon Films), with RAI CINEMA and in co-production with Gapbusters; for Best Cinematographer Michele D'Attanasio; Best Sets and Decorations Massimiliano Sturiale and Ilaria Fallacara, Best Makeup Diego Prestopino, Emanuela De Luca and Davide De Luca, and Best Hairstyle Marco Perna. The movie takes place in Rome, in 1943: Matilde, Cencio, Fulvio and Mario live as siblings in Israel's circus. When Israel mysteriously disappears, the four "freaks" are left alone in the Nazi-occupied city. Someone, however, has a plan in store that could change their destinies... and the course of history.

Qui rido io (The King of Laughter) by Mario Martone, starring Toni Servillo, Maria Nazionale, Cristiana Dell'Anna, and Vincenzo Scarpetta, won two David di Donatello Awards, to Vincenzo Scarpetta for Best Supporting Actor and to Ursula Patzak for Best Costumes. The movie is produced by Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, and Carlotta Calori for Indigo Film with Rai Cinema and distributed by 01 Distribution. Martone shows the life of Eduardo Scarpetta, the great comic actor and playwright of the early 20th-century Naples, father of Eduardo De Filippo, played by Toni Servillo. The movie revolves around Eduardo Scarpetta, a successful playwright and actor who decides to perform a parody of Gabriele D'Annunzio's La figlia di Iorio. When he is sued for plagiarism by D'Annunzio, his life seems to fall apart.