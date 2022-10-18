Antarctica, Melting Beauty – Paola Marzotto

Argentine Antarctica Landscape Fragmentation of Antarctica Photographer on location

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eye-V Gallery is pleased to announce the exhibit "Antarctica, Melting Beauty” by photographer and Eye-V Gallery founder Paola Marzotto, to be held on October 18 through November 1, 2022, at the Galería de los Atlantes in the Palacio de la Legislatura of Buenos Aires on occasions of the C40, the world mayors’ summit on climate change.

Luis Guzman Castellanos and Gustavo Yoghaurdjian curated the exhibit of haunting photographs of Argentine Antarctica glaciers and seascapes shot in early 2020 as the pandemic was starting to spread around the world, which Marzotto presents as an urgent call to action in defense of a collapsing planet.

Marzotto’s images depict the fragmentation of a landscape that until recently has been pictured in its majestic immensity. Now through her lens, it is on display as an environmental catastrophe affecting a region that is fundamentally life-sustaining for our Planet. The archipelago of tiny islets set adrift shocks us with the beauty and sadness of the melting, once monumental, icebergs.

It is this emotional reaction which Marzotto hopes to bring front and center, to shake a human race that has dissociated itself from Nature to the extent of risking its own survival.

“The journey in search of one's soul ends here, where space and light coincide, where the end of the world meets the end of the planet. What do we await?” reads in part her manifesto for the series.

Her shock at witnessing the extent of the degradation of one of the most remote corners of the planet has prompted Marzotto to call it “a journey into the abyss” and served as the galvanizing event towards the creation of her venture focused on Nature photography.

Born in Portogruaro, Venice, in 1955. In her teens she moved to Rome, where she studied anthropology and psychology, growing up in the artistic milieu of the 70s.

Paola Marzotto began her working life as a freelance photoreporter for agencies and magazines in Italy, later becoming a television author and producer. In August 2021, she founded Eye-V Gallery and at present, she dedicates herself to Art Photography focusing on Nature.

Her exhibit “Antarctica, Melting Beauty” was presented in the Italian Pavilion calendar of the Venice Biennale in September 2021. It was shown again in Madrid at the Escuela de Minas y Energía in February 2022 on the occasion of the award celebration of a contest of Nature Photography sponsored jointly by different UPM (Universidad Politécnica de Madrid) groups, under Marzotto’s hashtag “#BetterEarthThanMars”.

Eye-V Gallery was created in 2021 and it is focused on artistic photography specialized in Nature. It hosts an international community of photographers and it is based in Uruguay, Buenos Aires, Milan and New York. Eye- V Gallery is global and associative, organizing shows and cultural events throughout the world in various settings ranging from galleries, online as well as brick-and-mortar, to museums and art biennials.

18 October - 1 November 2022

Monday through Friday / 10 am to 6 pm,

Buenos Aires City Legislature, Galería de los Atlantes, 160 Perú Street

www.eye-vgallery.com