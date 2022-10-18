GetHairMD™ Partners with The Gents Place Providing Full Lifestyle Benefits to Members
The partnership provides The Gents Place members a much-needed solution for proven hair loss treatments
We are excited to partner with GetHairMD™ to provide our members with medically-proven hair loss treatments”DALLAS, TX, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetHairMD™ today announced a new strategic partnership with The Gents Place. This partnership will provide The Gents Place members a much-needed solution for proven hair loss treatments.
GetHairMD is a leader in providing medically supervised treatments for all forms of hair loss. This partnership will provide the members of The Gents Place with access to the full line of hair loss treatments available at GetHairMD.
“At GetHairMD™, we recognize that hair loss affects 40% of all men at some point in their lives and takes an emotional and physical toll” said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD™. “We are thrilled to bring access to the GetHairMD physician network and our arsenal of hair loss treatments from the doctor’s office to the convenience locally at The Gents Place club. In combining our world-class network of physicians and medical-grade hair loss solutions with The Gents Place’s well-established mission of empowering their members, we look forward to helping more people achieve their hair growth goals and to look and feel their best.”
“We are excited to partner with GetHairMD™ to provide our members with medically-proven hair loss treatments,” says Ben Davis, CEO and Founder of The Gents Place. “Our trusted Grooming Specialists can now be our members’ first line of defense against hair loss, taking the stress and stigma out of a devastating, yet very common and treatable condition. Vetted, premier partners give our members all-inclusive solutions, taking the stress and guesswork out of an incredibly impactful decision that can truly improve their quality of life.”
Some benefits of this new partnership include:
• Accessibility to medically proven hair loss solutions
• Multi-modality approaches to hair loss, from topicals and at-home products to laser treatments and hair transplants
• Convenient locations around the DFW metroplex (expanding nationally, October 2022)
GetHairMD™: GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss. GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for all hair loss solutions all the way from nutrition, prescription topicals, at-home products, laser treatments and stress maintenance to hair transplantation. GetHairMD™ has grown this past year from a single location in Southlake, TX to 10 locations, providing service to patients across the Dallas/Ft Worth metroplex.
For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com
The Gents Place: The Gents Place team is united by our shared vision for the brand: to empower gentlemen with the confidence to realize their next great achievement. Through our culture of servant leadership and complete dedication to delivering world-class service to our guests, we appeal to polished gentlemen who take pride in their appearance. Our menu of services includes everything from haircuts and styles to luxury razor shaves, hand and foot repair treatments, and shoe shines.
For more information about The Gents Place, please visit our website at www.thegentsplace.com.
