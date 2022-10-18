Christmas Feels Like Home In Nashville With SOS4Life An action packed night of entertainment, food and auction/raffle contests to raise funds for our charity.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOS4Life is a 501(c)3 charity that is focused on the betterment of broken children and young adults. SOS4LIFE is excited for our third annual Christmas concert event... An action packed night of entertainment, food and auction/raffle contests to raise funds for our charity efforts.

We are including up-and-coming artists and showcasing their talents as they provide an example of the path through darkness and into the light while featuring artists with national and international fame! The lineup and guest performers and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks, but SOS4life is excited to host the performance event of the month in Nashville!

Event Details:

Texas Troubadour Theatre, Nashville December 18, 2022

3pm - 8pm

All Age Event

Free gift for 17 and younger

Tickets are on sale at eventbrite.com (Christmas Feels Like Home in Nashville) and seats are limited. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Texas Troubadour Theatre to spread Christmas cheer and help improve lives for the youth of Nashville!

If you are unable to attend, but would like to donate to SOS4Life, please feel free to contact us by email at chistmasfeelslikehome@gmail.com or contact@sos4life.org or donate through the eventbrite tickets section. All donations are greatly appreciated and will be recognized at the event.

Contact SOS4Life:

Website: www.christmasfeelslikehome.com Email: christmasfeelslikehome@gmail.com Phone: (503) 800 -0070