Winnipeg's Gateway Kitchen + Bath ® Now Has a New Management Team

The family legacy of the four Pauls brothers helps make Gateway Kitchen + Bath a growing Winnipeg success story.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some call it legacy! Tradition. Innovation. Uncompromising attention to quality. Staying up to date with techniques, products and trends, and the personal touch in customer service and business. It’s the dynamic legacy of Winnipeg’s Gateway Kitchen + Bath®.

When it comes to custom cabinets in Winnipeg, the legacy continues. Gateway Kitchen + Bath® has been a trusted and successful leader in Winnipeg’s home renovation market for decades. After nearly 40 years of earning the Gateway reputation for excellence in the planning, design and construction of custom kitchens and bathrooms, and making the process a thoroughly satisfying and exciting customer experience, from start to finish, the innovative and popular Winnipeg company is building on its distinguished, 40-year legacy, with new leadership. And still keeping it “all in the family.”

When Art Pauls, the industry-respected founder recently retired, his four sons---Adam, Aaron, Matt, and Luke, --- each having some previous involvement with the family business, and with solid business success in their own right, took on leadership of Winnipeg’s popular and successful Gateway Kitchen+Bath.

“Aaron, Paul, Matt and Luke each bring invaluable expertise to what we do and how we do it,” explains the enthusiastic and ‘almost-family’ Bryce Saunders, the hard-working partner and CEO who looks after Gateway’s day-to-day operations. “Whether it’s custom cabinets in Winnipeg, luxurious custom bathroom renovations, the building and installation services or the financial side of our business, the four brothers are the leadership which helps us grow and succeed. “

The new Gateway Kitchen + Bath® leaders emphasize the importance of “the Gateway team.” The skilled and award-winning designers, consultants, engineers, project coordinator and wood-working specialists. “We take pride in providing the public with the industry’s top-quality products and services at affordable prices,” Saunders points out. “From custom kitchen and bathroom cabinets to bathroom tile design, every detail matters for our team of professionals.”

He adds that the leadership and the Gateway staff work together toward a culture of collaboration, honesty, and accuracy, where fresh new ideas are encouraged, and excellence is always the goal. “It’s also the leadership’s priority to provide an exceptional workplace for our loyal and skilled staff. A place where they can achieve their potential and enjoy a rewarding and supportive work environment.”

For more information, please visit https://gatewaycabinets.com/about-us/ and https://gatewaycabinets.com/toolbox/.

About Gateway Kitchen + Bath®

Gateway Kitchen + Bath is a second generation, local Winnipeg business with values rooted in the importance of family and home. We started building 40 years ago. Today, we build cabinets, we build spaces, and we build strong teams. We believe in, and work together toward, a culture of collaboration, integrity, and accuracy, where fresh new ideas are encouraged, and excellence is always the goal.

Woodwork is in our blood, and quality workmanship is standard for all of our products. We stand behind everything we do and strive to offer the best in customer service.

Your home should be your haven. We would count it a privilege if we could play a part in creating that for you.

Contact Details:

893 Gateway Road

Winnipeg, MB R2K 3L1

Canada