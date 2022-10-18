Logistics Innovations Impact The Rising E-Commerce Industry - AWL India
EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past couple of years, the retail industry has undergone a massive transformation. Infrastructure improvements, increased awareness, technologically equipped logistics platforms, and compelling online shopping offers all contributed to the expansion of both the eCommerce and logistics industries. The modern Indian logistics sector, on the other hand, includes both internal and external components in terms of service supply chains and manufacturing. The number of online consumers has increased dramatically in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue.
Experts expect that the eCommerce industry would grow by 21.5% to USD 74.8 Billion by the end of 2022. Whereas, the logistics industry will grow at a pace of 10-15% every year. The Indian e-commerce logistics market was valued at USD 2.93 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to reach USD 11.48 Billion by the end of 2027 and will grow at a CAGR of 18.8% between 2020 and 2027. According to a study, Indian e-commerce will hit the USD 99 Billion mark by 2024 and will boom at a CAGR of 27%.
The emergence of eCommerce is not a new phenomenon, but the pandemic surely accelerated it. The growth of the eCommerce industry has a direct impact on businesses that provide logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management services. Online businesses are increasingly outsourcing logistics to ensure that orders are filled correctly and on schedule. Transportation, warehousing, and technology are the major challenges faced by the logistics industry today. Moreover, the expansion of the e-commerce business has a direct influence on logistics, warehousing, and supply chain firms. They will increasingly rely on outsourcing to meet the increased needs connected with the expansion of the e-commerce market.
In today’s time, customers expect not just swift deliveries, but also quick and simple returns. To deliver on their promises in today's highly competitive climate, eCommerce companies must be proactive and responsive. According to several assessments, the most difficult problem for retailers is maintaining a perfect supply chain. AWL India provides a logistics platform for your business laced with AI, and other technologies which can help your business to maintain an error-free supply chain. With AWL India’s transportation and smart warehousing solutions that include the latest technological advancements, you can make optimum use of your supply chain.
Today, the Indian logistics sector covers both incoming and outbound activities for online retailers. This requires an efficient warehousing solution to be delivered, to carry out the logistics operations smoothly. AWL India offers modern warehousing solutions that help your business in running smooth logistics operations. The tremendous expansion of e-commerce has already pushed logistics organisations to go on a digital transformation journey. Adopting AWL India’s cutting-edge technology solutions will enable businesses to conduct their operations more smoothly, rapidly, and efficiently. This is especially important for logistics organisations, who have been under great strain, and functioning smoothly and effectively is the need of the hour to deal with the expanding e-commerce sector.
The latest technological innovations today include on-demand warehousing, mobile robotic warehousing solutions, warehousing management systems, live tracking of inventory and other solutions. These are some of the solutions that AWL India provides to improve your logistics operations. Companies are shifting from long-distance deliveries to multiple warehousing sites. This in turn makes it much easier and cost-efficient to compete with other e-commerce platforms in the market.
About AWL India
AWL India is the leading logistics automation company in India which believes in combining manual labour with technology to manage supply chain operations more efficiently. AWL India provides logistics innovations to be profitable and grow in the market. It is important to examine the existing labour-intensive systems in your warehouse before you introduce the latest logistics innovations. AWL India uses the latest technological advancements to make better use of available resources for the betterment of the supply chain of your business.
Rituraj Pankaj
