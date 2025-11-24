AI in Motion: Mobility Infotech Announces New AI Features for Modern Taxi Dispatching

TORONTO, TORONTO, INDIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility Infotech has introduced new AI features in its taxi dispatch and fleet management platform. The update focuses on clear, practical tools that help operators manage daily work more quickly and with better accuracy. The system now studies traffic flow, ride demand, and driver locations in real time. This helps the software match riders with nearby drivers more quickly.The company reports that early internal tests show better ride allocation and fewer delays. These findings are part of a larger effort to develop simple, effective tools that support busy taxi operations.“Our goal is to build technology that solves real problems in transport,” said Migi Chuang, Founder of Mobility Infotech. “AI helps us look at patterns, plan ahead, and keep services steady during busy hours.”Better Fleet Control With a Single DashboardThe updated platform brings all key tasks into one place. Operators can view driver onboarding, trip details, payments, and fleet reports in a clean, simple layout. The system reads trip data and points out areas where ride demand is rising. It also shows locations where more drivers may be needed.This helps operators act more quickly and plan routes with greater clarity. The simple view reduces time spent switching between tools. It also supports teams that manage large fleets across many areas.“It gives managers clear information that helps them act at the right moment,” said Saurabh Chopra, CEO of Mobility Infotech. “The platform shows where service is strong and where it needs attention.”The company’s internal reviews show more stable response times in cities where the updated system is being tested. Mobility Infotech will study these results as the rollout grows.Support for White Label Ride ServicesMobility Infotech is strengthening its white-label portfolio to help enterprises launch local or regional ride-hailing platforms, bolstered by advanced Uber clone app development capabilities. These products are ready for branding and allow operators to set up their own apps at a steady pace. This path is useful for new operators and transport groups looking to expand their digital services.The white label taxi app tools allow changes to the interface, payment settings, and core features. Operators can also add AI tools tailored to their local markets. These tools can help fleets understand demand in their city and respond in real time to traffic or surge periods.“The market keeps changing. Many teams want systems that will adapt with them,” Chuang said. “We aim to build a base that supports many types of operators.”Data That Helps Drivers and PassengersEach trip adds new data to the system. The AI tools read this data and help predict ride patterns throughout the day. This helps planners prepare for morning and evening peaks. It also improves route suggestions, helping drivers take shorter, safer paths.Drivers receive clearer guidance on upcoming jobs and time gaps between trips. Passengers gain faster updates, more accurate arrival times, and steady trip tracking. These changes aim to help both sides of the trip without replacing the human roles in the system.“Our work is focused on giving teams better information. The human role stays the same. The tools only support and guide,” Chopra said.Growth in Multiple RegionsMobility Infotech reports that its platform is seeing new interest in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. Many of these regions have busy transport networks and high daily ride counts. The taxi dispatch software has built-in support for local rules, languages, and currencies. This helps operators launch or expand services with fewer barriers.As cities grow, more transport groups seek systems that can scale and adapt to rapidly changing needs. The company views AI as a central tool for this type of growth. The new features aim to provide operators with clear data, stable performance, and tools that support long-term planning.Chuang added that the company will continue to build new functions that help fleets improve step by step. “AI is now a core part of mobility. Our goal is to give operators a platform that can support them as they plan for the future.”

Optimizing Fleet Operations with White-Label Solutions for Taxi, Carpool, and Shuttle Services

