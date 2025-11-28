88gravity Recognized as India’s Leading B2B Performance Marketing Agency at IMF India Summit

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 88gravity has been named India’s Leading B2B Performance Marketing Agency at the IMF India Summit 2025. The award marks a major milestone for the company and reinforces its position as one of the country’s most result-driven digital agencies.A Landmark Win at IMF India Summit 2025The AI World Organization and IMF India honored 88gravity following a thorough review of its performance, innovation, and client impact. The agency secured the title for its consistent ability to deliver strong B2B outcomes across India and global markets.The IMF India Summit brought together leaders from AI, digital marketing, automation, and enterprise technology. Among all participating digital marketing agencies , 88gravity stood out for its clear focus on performance, rapid execution, and measurable growth.“B2B brands want speed, clarity, and real outcomes. This award confirms that our systems work and our teams deliver,” Adarsh Srivastava, Co-founder of 88gravity, shared after receiving the honor.Over the past year, 88gravity has executed high-performing campaigns for clients in logistics, SaaS, hospitality, enterprise tech, real estate, interior design, travel and manufacturing. Its approach combines AI-supported targeting, real-time optimization, dynamic creative testing, and intent-based strategies. These tools have helped clients gain higher lead quality and stronger ROI.The award also highlights the digital marketing agency’s adoption of modern AI systems that improve decision-making and campaign accuracy. Its performance frameworks have delivered measurable impact in India, the United Kingdom, and other competitive markets.Driving the Next Stage of B2B Marketing Growth88gravity credited its internal teams for the recognition. The agency stated that its culture of speed, clarity, and accountability has powered its rise in the Indian B2B performance space.The team thanked The AI World Organization and IMF India for the honor. They also acknowledged IcyPluto: Agentic AI for Marketing for powering the summit and Rabbitt AI for advancing AI-driven marketing. Summit Chair Harneet S N was appreciated for creating a platform that highlights meaningful work in India’s digital ecosystem.With this win, 88gravity plans to expand its performance engine, strengthen its AI capabilities, and grow its presence in India, USA, and Canada. The agency aims to build systems that help B2B brands scale faster and compete globally.For 88gravity, this recognition marks the start of a new chapter. The agency will continue to push boundaries, refine performance strategy, and deliver campaigns that create real business impact.

